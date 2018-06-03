Horn vows to bring mongrel to stun Crawford

JEFF Horn has warned Terence Crawford that he will fight like a "mongrel" when he defends his world welterweight title against the cocky American in Las Vegas on Sunday and that he has a five-year plan to rule big-time boxing.

He has also had three pairs of the controversial horsehair gloves favoured by heavy hitters shipped to "Sin City" as one of the world's leading trainers urges him to use headbutts, elbows, and throws to the ground to win what shapes as a furious brawl.

Jeff Horn sweats it out in the gym in preparation for his title fight. Pic: Getty

Horn said he did not intend to break any rules in the fight but would bring the "mongrel out" and "fight hard and to win".

Horn lost his only bet on the pokie machines in Vegas last week when he dropped $20 into a pokie machine but he reckons he's odds-on to beat Crawford, who is unbeaten in 32 fights.

After last week's Courier-Mail exclusive about Horn having to train in a dilapidated sauna-like gym provided by American promoters of the fight, he yesterday switched to a state-of-the-art air-conditioned gym and looked sensational in his 19 rounds of fast paced training.

Jeff Horn and trainer Glenn Rushton (R) share a laugh during a training session. Pic: Getty

The gym is run by New Zealand's Las Vegas based Kevin Barry, an Olympic silver medallist who took Kiwi Joseph Parker to the world heavyweight title.

Barry said Horn needs to turn the defence of his WBO welterweight title into an "absolute brawl".

"Crawford has seen a lot of styles and is a very pretty boxer so Jeff has to be as unorthodox and rough as possible," Barry said.

"He has to bring the beast out, he has to bring the dog out he has to bring the mongrel out.

"Jeff has to make this a brawl. Crawford is such a beautiful boxer and he has been allowed to dictate terms in so many fights that Jeff has to fight rough.

Jeff Horn believes he has the fight to unsettle Crawford.

"He has to shove the open glove in Crawford's face when he's in close, hit him low, hit him in the hip, hit him in the arse, hit him with his forearms, everything. Throw him to the floor, throw him off his game.

``If Jeff lets Crawford get comfortable it's going to be a difficult night for him.

``We know that Jeff is extremely strong and tough - we saw that against Manny Pacquiao but how will Crawford react to a hard fight like that?''

