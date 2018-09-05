‘I should beat Mundine easily’: Horn

Jeff Horn is confident he will take care of Anthony Mundine. Picture: AAP

Jeff Horn is confident he will take care of Anthony Mundine. Picture: AAP

JEFF Horn is primed to explode against Anthony Mundine on a hot Friday November night at Suncorp Stadium and says while weight is still an issue in negotiations, he plans to have the cocky Sydney fighter for breakfast.

The fight has been pencilled in for either November 23 or 30 and Horn is just waiting for Mundine to agree to terms for a weight penalty before the contracts are signed next week.

Mundine says he is already getting his way after the Horn camp agreed to his demands that they fight at his preferred weight of 71kg despite an original verbal agreement that the bout would take place at 70kg - a much tougher weight for Mundine to boil down to.

"Mundine probably likes money more than food because he seems to be good at making money, so we hope the deal can be done soon,'' Horn said in a Wednesday press conference at Suncorp, where he rose to greatness in beating Manny Pacquiao last year before more than 51,000 people.

"The negotiations for the fight have taken a long time and it's been frustrating but I should beat Mundine easily.

Jeff with eight-month-old daughter Isabelle. Picture: Annette Dew

"He's been around for a long time, he's very skilful and he's got that slick boxing style that could give me problems, but I am very confident.''

Negotiations have been bogged down for weeks with Mundine and his adviser Emaid Dib holding fast to their demands.

As revealed exclusively in this week's Sunday Mail, Horn's trainer, Glenn Rushton, wants major penalties if Mundine comes in heavy. Under the revised terms, Mundine will have to pay at least $1.1 million if he is 2.5kg over the limit.

Horn said it was an important safeguard against a boxer who was naturally the bigger man. Mundine weighed just on 80kg when he fought Danny Green last year, while Horn's top weight has been 67kg.

Trainer Glenn Rushton has been negotiating hard with Mundine’s camp. Picture: Annette Dew

"If Mundine comes in 10kg heavier than me he will have at least an extra 15-20 per cent extra muscle and we don't want that to be a massive advantage. He is a very experienced boxer and he has been a multiple world champ,'' Horn said.

Horn hopes the win will be the first step towards luring new world champ Terence Crawford to Suncorp late next year.

Crawford stopped Horn in the ninth round in Las Vegas in June to take the WBO welterweight title that Horn had won against Pacquiao. And Horn is still hurting.

"Vegas was an amazing experience but I did a lot wrong,'' Horn said. "I know I can fight a lot better than I did against Crawford. He was able to outbox me on the back foot, but I've learned from that not to rush.

Horn wants a chance to right wrongs against Terence Crawford. Picture: Getty Images

"It's frustrating to be out of the world title picture and to have that TKO loss against my name - it was my first loss since I was at the Olympics six years ago. I'm still getting over it.

"There's no better remedy, though, than to come back with a big win. To get back on the world stage I have to beat Mundine well.

"I would love to fight Crawford again in my backyard and it might be a different story next time.''

Horn said it would be a thrill to face Mundine before a packed Suncorp Stadium and to recreate the atmosphere of his Pacquiao win.

"It was breathtaking fighting Pacquiao here, having everyone cheering your name,'' he said. "To come here and do it again against Mundine will be a dream come true.''