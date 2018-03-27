Team Horn scrambles to avoid disastrous clash

Jeff Horn’s camp are desperate to avoid a very costly clash. Picture: Getty Images

Jeff Horn’s camp are desperate to avoid a very costly clash. Picture: Getty Images

JEFF Horn faces an Australian blackout for the biggest fight of his boxing career on July 10 - with Main Event already booked to show Australian UFC champ Robert Whittaker.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal Team Horn is frantically trying to reschedule the date of their hyped WBO world title bout with undefeated American Terence Crawford.

It comes after the Queenslander's management agreed to fight Crawford at the MGM Grand Casino, Las Vegas on July 9 (US time).

Unfortunately, that date is also when Australia's UFC middleweight champ Whittaker defends for the first time against Cuban Yoel Romero at UFC 225 in Chicago.

And as Main Event boss Angus Pitt put it late yesterday: "We can't show two world title fights at the same time".

All of which presents a huge problem for Team Horn.

Given the UFC booked the July 10 date months ago, it means the Brisbane welterweight champ will not be shown on Australian Pay-Per-View should his fight with Crawford go ahead on the same day.

Apart from robbing the boxer of being shown live Down Under, it would also cost him at least six figures in PPV revenue.

Rob Whittaker got in first to lock up the Main Event slot. Picture: Richard Dobson

"But there has been instances in the past where an (Australian boxer) has been booked on the same date as a UFC event," Pitt explained.

"And they were able to go back and change the date.

"So fingers crossed Jeff Horn and his team will be able to do the same."

Initially, Horn was to set to make his US debut against Crawford, the 2017 ESPN fighter of the year, on April 14 at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas.

However the mandatory bout was postponed after Crawford injured his right hand during sparring.

Terence Crawford has already secured a date change. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking from London last night, Horn's manager Dean Lonergan said he would discuss the issue with the man who promotes Crawford, Top Rank head Bob Arum.

"This is something we've only just found out about," Lonergan said. "While Top Rank have chosen the date for this fight, the issue is obviously a massive one for us.

"Still, there's all sorts of different ways to address it .... we just need to sit down and have a discussion about the possibilities."

Lonergan said one potential option was to package both events into an Australian PPV blockbuster.