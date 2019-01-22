Horn eyes Pacquiao title rematch

Jeff Horn is ready to double Manny Pacquiao's pain and rip another world welterweight title from the Filipino fighting icon in Brisbane this year.

Horn's promoter Dean Lonergan has dared Pacquiao to fight Horn again, this time for the World Boxing Association welterweight title Pacquiao retained in Las Vegas on Sunday against trash-talking American Adrien Broner.

Horn, whose second child is due in June, only plans to fight twice this year but is ready to boil down to the 66.68kg welterweight limit to fight a Pacquiao rematch even though Horn was much more comfortable at 71kg when he knocked out Anthony Mundine in 96 seconds at Suncorp Stadium in November.

Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton said they would take a rematch with Pacquiao "in a heartbeat'' while Horn said he was still disappointed that Pacquiao refused to enforce a rematch clause from their first fight for an immediate return bout.

"I would love to do it again,'' Horn said.

"Manny sparked a lot of controversy about the decision in the first fight and I would love to beat him again to prove a point. He is a legend of boxing but I believe I have that awkward style he just can't overcome.''

Jeff Horn launches an attack at Manny Pacquiao. Picture: Peter Wallis

Lonergan has also made approaches to England's former world champ Kell Brook for what could be a superfight at Sheffield's Bramall Lane football stadium in May.

"Jeff only wants big fights of major world importance,'' Lonergan said.

"Fighting Pacquiao again is a natural. In the last seven years Pacquiao's only losses were to Jeff Horn and Floyd Mayweather, who is regarded as the greatest fighter of his generation.''

The Mayweather-Pacquiao fight in 2015 was the most lucrative in boxing history, generating more than a $1 billion in revenue.

"Pacquiao obviously wants to fight Mayweather again for revenge and for the money,'' Lonergan said.

"But after all the controversy he created over his loss to Jeff in Brisbane, Manny should be willing to fight Jeff again, too.

Jeff Horn knocks out Anthony Mundine. Picture: Annette Dew

"We are ready to challenge Pacquiao for his title, either in Brisbane - or if he is not prepared to come to Queensland again - then in Las Vegas where he fought Mayweather and Broner.''

In 2017, Horn famously took Pacquiao's World Boxing Organisation welterweight title before more than 51,000 fans at Suncorp Stadium, only to lose the title 11 months later against Terence Crawford at the MGM Casino in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao came back from his defeat in Brisbane to win the WBA title by knockout against Argentina's heavy-hitting Lucas Matthysse in Malaysia last July and he retained it against Broner on Sunday at the MGM with a one-sided decision.

Rushton said Horn had options to fight anywhere from welterweight to middleweight (72.5kg) but his preferred option was to target the light-middleweight (70kg) division and fight Brook in what would be a world title eliminator.

