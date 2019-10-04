Jenkins a perfect fit for Lions, Pies: Lloyd

BRISBANE and Collingwood can boost their premiership firepower by recruiting Josh Jenkins, according to goalkicking great Matthew Lloyd.

Lloyd said Jenkins is a perfect fit for a club in the premiership window.

"I think Josh Jenkins is a very good player with good players around him. I don't expect him to come in and be the No.1 forward," the former Bombers star said.

Jenkins is looking for a new home but has two years left of a contract worth more than $500,000 per season.

That may be turning off rivals but the Crows have confirmed they are open to paying a portion of his salary at another club.

"I see Sam Frost find a club easily … yet Josh Jenkins is here and he's selling himself to clubs, I'm surprised he's finding it so difficult," Lloyd said.

"He's going to play for not a lot, he'll take a big pay cut … that's a guy who has just kicked 40 goals, 46 goals, 62 goals, 45, 46 over a five-year period.

"I remember Brisbane had a crack at Josh Jenkins and offered him huge money … (I keep thinking) how good Josh would be in a forward line like that because they're crying out for someone to take pressure of Hipwood and take pressure off Charlie Cameron."

Jenkins is a solid target up front.

Crows list manager Justin Reid said while there had been limited interest in Jenkins so far, a deal could get done in the second week of the trade period.

"We know, given Josh's contract, we'll look at the flexibility of that (potentially paying some of his wage at another club)," he said.

"It's still really early days but we're understanding a lot of clubs have done that in the past and if it helps both parties then they're the conversations you can have."

Reid said there was "no timeline" around talks for a new contract with best-and-fairest winner Brad Crouch, with the club's first priority signing a new coach.

Crouch has a year to run on his current contract and is seeking a long-term deal.

Reid said the Crows were "open minded" about potentially trading pick 4, the selection Adelaide received from Carlton in last year's Liam Stocker deal.