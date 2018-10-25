Jennifer Garner has a new beau

JENNIFER Garner is finally dating again. The 46 year-old actress has a new boyfriend!

US Weekly has revealed that Garner is dating West Coast businessman John Miller. A source said, "They've been together six months - and it's getting pretty serious".

Jennifer Garner starred in Alias from 2001 to 2006.

Miller, 40, is the CEO of CaliGroup which owns Miso Robotics and a chain of around 50 CaliBurger restaurants.

According to the publication, the Alias alum and the ex-wife of Oscar-winner Ben Affleck seems to have gone public just two weeks after she finalised her divorce from Affleck with whom she has three children - Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

Jennifer Garner’s new beau has been identified as John Miller, the owner of a nutritious burger empire. Picture: CaliBurger

For some time, showbiz pundits have speculated that Garner was ready to start the next chapter of her life.

Garner and Affleck wed in 2005, split in 2015, and filed for divorce in April 2017.

The divorce was finalised on October 4.

The former couple has maintained good terms for the sake of the children, according to sources.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in happier times during their marriage at the 16th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on January 14, 2011. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1

Affleck has been in and out of rehab and dated numerous women since splitting from Garner. he most recently exited a brief relationship with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, and Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

He is currently working on the upcoming film Torrance about a man fighting addiction.