JLo’s jaw-dropping bikini selfie

With just one photo, Jennifer Lopez has made everyone regret every gym session they've ever skipped.

The 50-year-old just sent fans into a spin with a "killer" bikini selfie that shows off her killer figure.

"Relaxed and recharged" she captioned the snap shared just hours ago.

The mum-of-two is known for her gruelling fitness routines, the results which were clearly on full display as she rocked a skimpy white bikini during a getaway.

And fans have officially lost their minds over the "unreal" photo, leaving thousands of comments in just a matter of moments.

"OH MY GOOOD! I am officially completely sure that you are 30 years old and have deceived humanity all this time," one stunned fan wrote.

"Just when I was about to skip working out today," another said.

Another exclaimed: "Ageless queen."

JLo’s ‘killer’ bikini selfie has sent fans into a spin this morning. Picture: Instagram / JLo

Others described her sculpted physique as "insane", "perfect" and "goals".

The photo comes after an extremely busy month for JLo, who recently headlined the prestigious Super Bowl half-time show alongside singer Shakira.

Her daughter Emme, 11, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, made an appearance and sang at one point.

Last week, Jennifer hit an Oscars after-party in a glittery silver dress with a daring neckline that plunged way past her cleavage and a thigh-high slit.

Despite fans being in awe of her killer figure, JLo rarely shares bikini snaps - however, we're no stranger to seeing her share a gym selfie.

The 50-year-old mum-of-two follows an intense fitness routine. Picture: Instagram / JLo

While filming Hustlers, a movie in which she plays a pole-dancing stripper, JLo regularly shared sweaty snaps from her workouts.

She went hard for the role. On top of her regular day-to-day workouts, she also learned pole dancing.

"I have bruises everywhere. It's so hard," JoLo told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in a recent interview. "I have a lot of respect for people who do the pole."

She also revealed how she changed her diet for the movie, giving up carbs and sugar.

But cutting out these two food groups - a suggestion made by her trainer Dodd Romero - gave her a headache.

Fans are regularly stunned by her appearance. Picture: Instagram / JLo

"(The challenge) was really hard. Not only do you get a headache, but you feel like you're in an alternate reality or universe. Like, you don't feel like yourself. You realise that you're addicted to sugar," JLo told Ellen DeGeneres.

Despite her tiring efforts, she said she never skipped a workout.

"I am 100 per cent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she told Hello! back in 2016.

It seems every single one of her 114 million followers (myself included) are now regretting every session we've ever skipped.

Excuse us now while we head directly to the gym.

