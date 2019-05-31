Jenny has all the right moves in battle against cancer

WHEN the call came through, Jenny Ryder wasn't sure her dance moves would stack up.

"I had to think about it overnight, I am no dancer," she said.

But the chance to help-out a worthy cause was all it took to push the Anytime Fitness South Grafton owner out of her comfort zone to join the Stars of Clarence Dance for Cancer.

DAZZLING DANCERS: Check out all the dancers who'll strut the stage this year

"Everybody has been affected by cancer," she said.

Ms Ryder is not stranger to the tragic disease after losing her father to leukaemia.

"I will dance with him in my mind, knowing he would love to be here watching me. He would be very proud." She wrote on her online fundraising page.

She is hoping to run Grafton's biggest bootcamp to fundraise for The Cancer Council

Ms Ryder will be taking on burlesque with her teacher Maree Hearfield from Studio One.

While she is excited for the glitzy costumes, Ms Ryder's greatest worry has nothing to do with the dance moves.

"I have to get on a foldable chair, my biggest fear is that I will get sandwiched in the middle of it."

She has the moves down, and will soon start perfecting her performance with Ms Hearfield. She may be more comfortable with bodybuilding than burlesque but Ms Ryder said if nothing else, the show will be entertaining.

For more info and to contribute to the stars' fundraising efforts visit the Stars of Clarence Dance For Cancer website.