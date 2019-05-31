Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LET'S BOOGIE: Studio One Dance Academy teacher Maree Hearfield and Anytime Fitness Grafton owner Jenny Ryder.
LET'S BOOGIE: Studio One Dance Academy teacher Maree Hearfield and Anytime Fitness Grafton owner Jenny Ryder. Bill North
News

Jenny has all the right moves in battle against cancer

Kathryn Lewis
by
31st May 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN the call came through, Jenny Ryder wasn't sure her dance moves would stack up.

"I had to think about it overnight, I am no dancer," she said.

But the chance to help-out a worthy cause was all it took to push the Anytime Fitness South Grafton owner out of her comfort zone to join the Stars of Clarence Dance for Cancer.

DAZZLING DANCERS: Check out all the dancers who'll strut the stage this year

"Everybody has been affected by cancer," she said.

Ms Ryder is not stranger to the tragic disease after losing her father to leukaemia.

"I will dance with him in my mind, knowing he would love to be here watching me. He would be very proud." She wrote on her online fundraising page.

She is hoping to run Grafton's biggest bootcamp to fundraise for The Cancer Council

Ms Ryder will be taking on burlesque with her teacher Maree Hearfield from Studio One.

While she is excited for the glitzy costumes, Ms Ryder's greatest worry has nothing to do with the dance moves.

"I have to get on a foldable chair, my biggest fear is that I will get sandwiched in the middle of it."

She has the moves down, and will soon start perfecting her performance with Ms Hearfield. She may be more comfortable with bodybuilding than burlesque but Ms Ryder said if nothing else, the show will be entertaining.

For more info and to contribute to the stars' fundraising efforts visit the Stars of Clarence Dance For Cancer website.

More Stories

Show More
anytime fitness fundraise stars of clarence the cancer council
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    LUCKY ESCAPE: Worker injured at jail site

    premium_icon LUCKY ESCAPE: Worker injured at jail site

    News 'This was a very serious incident and could have easily led to someone being killed'

    CLARENCE VALLEY: Our poor record on common cancer

    premium_icon CLARENCE VALLEY: Our poor record on common cancer

    Health North NSW residents twice as likely to be diagnosed with this cancer

    Hey now, our All-Star back on The Voice

    premium_icon Hey now, our All-Star back on The Voice

    News Kym hopes voice will again impress judges

    BRRRRR: Did you get the frost this morning?

    premium_icon BRRRRR: Did you get the frost this morning?

    Weather How low did the temperature get at your house?

    • 31st May 2019 7:35 AM