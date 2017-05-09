Jenny is wrapped up in day club

Jenny Powell, and other members of the Big River Day Club show off some of the blankets Jenny has made for members of the group.

AFTER 40 years running the dressmaking shop in Grafton, Jenny Powell isn't about to give up her crafting skills just yet.

"It's keeps the arthritis away,” she laughs as she continues her crochet work on another knee blanket.

Jenny is looking for wool to keep producing knee blankets for the people who come to the Big River Day Club on a Thursday morning, and she'd love some more wool to keep up the supply.

"Most of the wool is donated, I just do the work,” she said. "But the knee rugs are very light but very warm, people in wheelchairs appreciate them as they can't get up to get one.”

The blankets are just part of the Day Club activities, and the group is always looking for more members to join in the day.

"There's a lot of entertainment, craft, and a lot of fun,” Jenny said. "And the community bus can do pickups for anyone who wants to come along.

The day starts at 10am at the Joan Muir hall on Turf St every Thursday for $6, which includes morning tea and lunch.