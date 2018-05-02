Two big injuries for Geelong-bound Giants

GREATER Western Sydney have been hit by more early-season injuries, with Jeremy Cameron and Brett Deledio ruled out of their AFL clash with Geelong. Cameron, who has a toe injury, and Deledio, who has hamstring soreness, join Josh Kelly, Rory Lobb, Will Setterfield, Tom Scully and Lachie Tiziani on the sidelines.

GWS fitness coach David Joyce said the club was taking a cautious approach with veteran Deledio, who played four quarters against the Lions without noticing his injury.

"It's disappointing because he's played some terrific footy over the course of the season so far," he said on Wednesday.

"But with a six-day turnaround, we're just not prepared to risk that." Joyce confirmed midfielder Kelly and ruck Lobb would remain sidelined for the Cats clash but were one or two weeks away from returning.

"They're both running and all those sorts of things so we're pretty hopeful of a reasonably quick turnaround for those guys," he said.

Star forward Toby Greene has a hot spot in his foot.

"He's got a stress reaction in one of the bones in his mid-foot, the exact extent of which is still being determined," he said.

"We've got some more investigations ongoing with him and we expect to have a little bit more clarity in the coming days."

The Giants head to Geelong on Friday for their only night match of the season. They are third on the ladder following their win over Brisbane at home last weekend.