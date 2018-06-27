Footy star cops a giant suspension

THE AFL tribunal has slapped GWS Giants forward Jeremy Cameron with a five-game ban for his brutal hit on Brisbane's Harris Andrews.

Match review officer Michael Christian graded the incident from Saturday's clash at the Gabba as intentional conduct, severe impact and high contact. Andrews spent Saturday night in hospital, and the Lions on Monday confirmed the 21-year-old had suffered a small bleed on his brain.

It was the result of a sickening elbow to the head as Cameron arrived late to a marking contest.

Cameron was referred straight to the tribunal, such was the severity of the ugly hit. The Giants pushed for a four-week ban as Cameron fought the charge on the basis his hit was careless rather than intentional, but that was rejected by the jury of Jason Johnson, David Neitz and Shane Wakelin, who found him guilty as charged after 33 minutes of deliberation.

While giving evidence, Cameron said: "I feel really sorry for what's happened.

"It was never in my intention to hurt Harris the way I did. I was doing what I did what I do on a number of occasions throughout the game.

"I'm deeply sorry with how it all played out."

There was great concern for Andrews after his knock.

Speaking after the verdict, the 25-year-old said he deeply regretted what happened on Saturday.

"I didn't mean to hurt Harris," he said. "Unfortunately I did. I'm very sorry for that, and I hope he gets back to playing football very soon.

"My main concern is around Harris and his family. I'm sure it caused them a lot of stress over the past few days. I'm looking forward to seeing him back on the field where he belongs."

The tribunal was given access to text messages between Cameron and Andrews in the aftermath of the collision.

"I feel sick at the thought of how everything panned out," Cameron wrote in one.

"It's all a bit of a blur. I'm really sorry it happened and you couldn't play out the game. I hope there is no serious damage. You're going to be a champion mate."

Cameron will miss a critical section of the 10th-placed Giants' season. They host ninth-ranked Hawthorn on Saturday night with games against West Coast, Richmond, Port Adelaide and St Kilda to follow.

Cameron, who is second on the Coleman Medal leaderboard with 35 goals from 12 games, will return in round 20 when GWS play Carlton at Etihad Stadium.

- with AAP