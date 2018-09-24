Concerns hang over grand final star’s

AFL 2nd Preliminary Final. West Coast Eagles vs Melbourne at Optus Stadium, Perth. West Coast's Jeremy McGovern gets cleaned up as Melbourne's Christian Petracca and Jake Melksham collide . Pic: Michael Klein

WEST Coast coach Adam Simpson is confident Jeremy McGovern will play in Saturday's grand final against Collingwood, but he stopped short of giving an iron-clad guarantee.

McGovern, who copped a knee to the hip in the preliminary final win over Melbourne, was the only notable no-show at the club's open training session at Subiaco Oval on Monday.

Simpson said the three-time All-Australian would be nursed through this week in order to have him ready to take on Collingwood at the MCG.

McGovern is the AFL's intercept king, and the Eagles desperately need him out there on Saturday to curb the influence of 211cm Magpie Mason Cox.

When asked if McGovern was in any doubt for the grand final, Simpson replied: "No, not at this point.

Eagles’ fans held their breath when McGovern came from the ground.

"It's just a hip-pointer. Just a corky, a big one. We're doing everything we can to get that right.

"We'll keep you informed. We won't be playing any games, that's for sure. If he's not right, he's not right. But at the moment, I think he's going to be fine."

West Coast will hold a closed training session on Wednesday and will fly to Melbourne on Thursday.

Simpson hopes McGovern will be able to train later in the week.

"He doesn't normally train too much," Simpson said with a smile.

"If he gets to the captain's run, he's done a good job normally. He's one we manage a lot."

Star midfielder Luke Shuey dispelled any doubts about his injured left ankle by training freely during Monday's light session in front of more than 12,000 fans.

West Coast aren't the only team heading into the grand final with an injury could hanging overhead, as Collingwood high-flyer Jeremy Howe fights to overcome an ankle concern.

Howe will give his ankle extra time to recover.

Howe limped out of the Magpies' preliminary final win over Richmond at the MCG in obvious pain in the third quarter after his left foot was caught under him in a Daneil Rioli tackle.

While he was able to come back on he was clearly hampered, sparking fears he could miss Saturday's premiership decider against West Coast. Scans quickly cleared him of any significant damage, and Howe told reporters on Monday his preparation would be tailored to give it as much time as possible to heal.

"We'll have main training on Thursday, so I'll probably push it back until then to give it every chance to settle down," Howe said.

"Given the (nature of) the injury, it probably needs a couple more days.

"But I'm extremely confident that it will be fine. We've just got to give it a chance to settle.

"It will be fine if there's a little bit of pain. It's nothing an injection won't help.

"But best case scenario it will be fine.

"I'm confident I will be able to train on Thursday and get it moving. Saturday is still a long time away."

It's a welcome change of luck for Howe, who missed the last month of the home- and-away season with a corked thigh that required a procedure to drain excess blood.

The high-flying defender admitted he dodged a bullet given the nature of Friday night's incident.

"I think it had the potential to be a serious injury with that movement but scans ended up clearing me of any major damage," he said.

"That probably put my mind at ease.

"It's just a matter of getting a bit of the swelling out of the ankle and getting the mobility and movement back."