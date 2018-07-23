Menu
Jeremy McGovern re-signs with West Coast.
AFL

Eagles coup as McGovern signs on

by Jay Clark
23rd Jul 2018 4:41 PM
WEST Coast swingman Jeremy McGovern is staying at the Eagles after signing a five-year extension.

The club confirmed on Monday the star big man had agreed to a new deal, keeping him at the club until end of 2023.

The contract extension is believed to be worth about $1 million a year.

The free agent was being courted by several clubs including Fremantle.

McGovern said he was thrilled with the extension.

"It's good news; I'm just stoked to be staying at the club," McGovern said.

 

Jeremy McGovern ohas signed a five-year extension. (Photo by Will Russell/AFL Media/Getty Images)
"I love the people at the club, the direction the club is taking and it's exciting to be a part of that.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity the club has given me and it was a gut decision to extend my contract. It would have been nice to have locked it away a bit earlier, but these things take time.

"I'm pleased it is done and now I can focus on the rest of the season. Hopefully my decision puts a few West Coast fans at ease."

West Coast Eagles general manager of football, Craig Vozzo, said it was a great result for the club.

"This is a terrific result for both the football club and Jeremy," Vozzo said.

"He is a very important member of our squad, leadership group and an outstanding player.

"It is a very significant decision and gives us some great stability going forward. He's a popular member of the team and one of the AFL's premier defenders. We have also been really pleased with his continued growth as a leader.

"At 26 years of age, we believe Jeremy has a lot of football ahead of him and we look forward to contributing to his continued growth both on and off the field."

