Jeremy ready to ride

Jeremy Ensby with his horse about to go to national campdraft titles in Tamworth. Adam Hourigan

CAMPDRAFT: The cows on Jeremy Ensby's Woodford Island farm almost roll their eyes back when they spy him on his horse.

"Yeah, I've been doing a fair bit of practice. They'd be sick of getting herded into the yards all the time,” Ensby said.

He has good reason. The 17-year-old has qualified to compete at the national campdraft finals in Tamworth this week.

He has qualified for the encouragement draft at the national finals by winning his hometown event in Maclean and will compete in the top 25 in the class in Australia.

Following in his parents' footstep in horse events, Ensby has been guiding cattle since age 10 and believes there is a clear method to his success.

"It's the way you approach it. You have to have a plan as you go in,” he said.

Ensby said there was a lot of work beforehand and he would watch 20 or so runs before his own to get a feel for the cattle.

"Sometimes you'll notice that a certain line ... or a certain type will run better than others,” he said.

"Once you pick, it's just being focused on the job ... focus on your one and you get the job done.

"You know with all the training you've done that you can get it done.”

Ensby said he was looking forward to the national finals and that getting there had been the outcome of a lot of work.

"It's a different sort of adrenaline in there and it's really satisfying when what you do pays off,” he said.

"Being the national final, I've been doing a lot of work with (my horse) and it's so good to feel when he hits his form."

Jeremy leaves today for the event and will compete over three days.