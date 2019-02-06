Jeremy's ride to Sportsperson of the Month victory

RIDE ON: Jeremy Ensby had a fantastic run at the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association national finals last month.

Purple Fairy Imagery

JEREMY Ensby was three-years-old when he first jumped on a horse and has "lived and breathed" them ever since.

With both of his parents hailing from riding backgrounds Ensby was destined to a life in the saddle.

At 11-years-old, after a three year break from riding due to an accident, he started working toward a career in drafting.

Now at only 17, Ensby juggles his final year of high school while smashing the competition.

He did more than impress at the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association national finals last month.

Going up against the nation's top 25 competitors in the encouragement draft at Tamworth, he was the only rider to complete a scoring run in all three events.

He scored an 82 in the first event, 85 in the second and 77 on the final day to take out the Diamond Wool Pad Co Encouragement Rider Aggregate by a margin of 22 points on his horse Ima Peppy Roy Boy.

He said he was stoked all his hard work had paid off.

"It's good that I've got sports person of the month, but it's even better that Campdraft has got it," he said.

"It might raise some recognition for the sport."

Being the youngest competitor in the field spurred him on to prove it wasn't about age or money.

"If you've got the potential and the knowledge and experience it doesn't matter how the opposition is," he said.

"You're all equal, you're all riding, it just how much work you put in."

"I can really go out there and show them I put in a lot of work."

Ensby hopes to compete in the Warwick Rodeo and Gold Cup Campdraft in the next couple of years.

"It will take a year or two to prepare but if I put in the hard work I think I can go out there and give it a fair crack," he said.