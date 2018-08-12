Mum’s illness made Jesinta re-evaluate and slow down

Jesinta Franklin at Mothers Day lunch with mum Valerie and sister Aleysha. Picture: Chris Pavlich

Jesinta Franklin at Mothers Day lunch with mum Valerie and sister Aleysha. Picture: Chris Pavlich

SHE has often talked about working towards retirement at the age of 40, but following her mum's cancer diagnosis, Jesinta Franklin has decided to slow down and focus on her health.

The model's mum Valerie was diagnosed with bowel cancer earlier this year.

"This year, Mum was diagnosed with bowel cancer, (so) health has really been something that I've focused on," Campbell told the September issue of InStyle magazine, due out on Thursday.

"Without (it), you don't have anything.

"You think your parents are going to live forever.

"She didn't have any symptoms and just went for a routine test. It was a shock because she is so vibrant, my mum.

"Seeing her come out of surgery … felt like a role reversal.

Valerie’s illness has given Jesinta reason to pause and think about priorities. Picture: Chris Pavlich

"When you get older and you have that moment with your parents where you become the carer and you've got to be the strength (is) really difficult. It was a very humbling experience.

"We're just very lucky that she's still here."

InStyle’s portrait of Jesinta for their September issue cover story. Picture: Max Doyle for InStyle

The 27-year-old, who is married to Sydney Swans star Buddy Franklin, said her mum's diagnosis changed her perspective on life.

"One hundred per cent, yes," she said.

GALLERY: JESINTA AND BUDDY IN PERSONAL SNAPS

"I always knew what I wanted in life and the things I really placed value on, but there was a lot of clarity in that moment. Family and health is everything.

"That's why (I'm) slowing down, going back to basics now.

"I feel like we're so caught up, especially in this digital age, (that) the more you can get back to the simple life, the better."