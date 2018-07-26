Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAMILY FRIEND: Glenda Rogan of Copmanhurst with her kelpie Jess, who are entered into the national 2018 Cobber Challenge for working dogs.
FAMILY FRIEND: Glenda Rogan of Copmanhurst with her kelpie Jess, who are entered into the national 2018 Cobber Challenge for working dogs. Adam Hourigan
News

Jess takes on country's top dogs

Adam Hourigan
by
26th Jul 2018 12:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHE may be an integral part of the work on the Copmanhurst property, but for Glenda Rogan, her kelpie Jess is one of the family.

"She comes everywhere with me. When we go to campdrafts she's right there.”

Jess has been selected as one of two NSW representatives for the Cobber Challenges, where working dogs from across the country will don GPS trackers to see who is top dog.

"I've had Jess since she was a puppy for about seven years, and she works as a cattle dog and I trained her,” Glenda said.

"She's a bit of a natural, so it's just about getting her to know your commands.

"Now she just loves it, though she does think she knows everything.”

Jess was selected to represent NSW from hundreds of nominations, and Ms Rogan said the competition was a good way for people who don't live on the land to understand the amount of work that the dogs do on rural properties.

"It's hard to know how much they do, when we're mustering, the dogs are running forward and back.

"It will be interesting, we've got a fair bit of work coming up but she loves it.”

The competition will run for three weeks from Monday, August 13 to Sunday, September 2. The competitors will be scored based on distance, speed and duration of work per day with points accumulated based on daily activity to determine the winner of the Cobber Challenge trophy.

Results can be followed online at www.cobberchallenge.com.au.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Daycare teachers demand wage boost

    premium_icon Daycare teachers demand wage boost

    Education Lowly paid daycare teachers are demanding a $32,000 pay rise, to bring their wages in line with school teachers.

    Why My Health Record rollout must be delayed

    premium_icon Why My Health Record rollout must be delayed

    Health Change needed to require a court order to access people’s data.

    Plasterer answers the call for his country

    Plasterer answers the call for his country

    News Reserves gives skills for life

    'Life' for one of our own

    premium_icon 'Life' for one of our own

    News Association life membership for work helping volunteers

    Local Partners