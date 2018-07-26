Jess takes on country's top dogs

FAMILY FRIEND: Glenda Rogan of Copmanhurst with her kelpie Jess, who are entered into the national 2018 Cobber Challenge for working dogs.

SHE may be an integral part of the work on the Copmanhurst property, but for Glenda Rogan, her kelpie Jess is one of the family.

"She comes everywhere with me. When we go to campdrafts she's right there.”

Jess has been selected as one of two NSW representatives for the Cobber Challenges, where working dogs from across the country will don GPS trackers to see who is top dog.

"I've had Jess since she was a puppy for about seven years, and she works as a cattle dog and I trained her,” Glenda said.

"She's a bit of a natural, so it's just about getting her to know your commands.

"Now she just loves it, though she does think she knows everything.”

Jess was selected to represent NSW from hundreds of nominations, and Ms Rogan said the competition was a good way for people who don't live on the land to understand the amount of work that the dogs do on rural properties.

"It's hard to know how much they do, when we're mustering, the dogs are running forward and back.

"It will be interesting, we've got a fair bit of work coming up but she loves it.”

The competition will run for three weeks from Monday, August 13 to Sunday, September 2. The competitors will be scored based on distance, speed and duration of work per day with points accumulated based on daily activity to determine the winner of the Cobber Challenge trophy.

Results can be followed online at www.cobberchallenge.com.au.