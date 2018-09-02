Jessica Fox’s bizarre World Cup win

IT could well be the most bizarre World Cup title Jessica Fox ever wins.

The Penrith paddler picked up a C1 World Cup crown in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on the weekend without even getting into her boat for the final.

Bad weather and rising waters forced officials to cancel the final, meaning results from the qualifying round stood.

As a result, Fox the fastest in this round, secured the C1 title.

But things didn't quite go her way in her bid to win two titles with Fox pipped for gold in the K1 racing by Austria's Corinna Kuhnle in Tacen, Slovenia.

The result, in pouring rain, saw Fox's extraordinary and historic winning run over the 2018 European summer end with the result her first loss in either the C1 or K1 racing in four World Cup events this year.

Australian paddler Jessica Fox is in hot form heading into the world championships later this month

"I'm just really happy to be on the podium again, I'm really happy with my run except for the last two gates and the finish line," Fox said.

"After each weekend I was telling myself 'wow, it's going to be really hard to back that up'. It's just been an amazing season, my best season ever.

"To be on the podium like this, and be consistent, I think that's what is important."

Australian paddler Jessica Fox (l) after placing second in a World Cup in Slovenia.

Fox said a long break between World Cup had her nervous heading into the event in Slovenia.

"I was nervous for this race because there had been a month break between races, and I guess I'm always a bit nervous on Tacen because the course is really challenging," she said.

"I just approached this race wanting to use the water well, and reacting well to whatever came my way.

Australian paddler Jessica Fox won the C1 gold and silver in the KI.

"And to step it up in the final and go a bit faster than my semi is always my goal, so second place today, and the season is not over."

"It's been an amazing start to the season and very special and obviously and I'm proud of the way I raced.

"I've never won three gold medals in the K1 before in World Cups and I've never won the overall world cup in the K1. It's exciting that I'm in the running for that."

The World Cup series title will be decided in Spain next week, the final competition before the world championships in Brazil at the end of September.