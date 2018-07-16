Menu
Jessica Marais and Jake Holly
Jessica Marais thanks boyfriend for support

16th Jul 2018 8:00 PM

JESSICA Marais has praised her boyfriend Jake Holly's "contagious kindness" after the actress finished inpatient treatment at a Sydney clinic.

Sharing a photo of the couple on Instagram, Marais wrote that she was "so grateful for hope-filled and faith-filled humans who have contagious kindness".

"Love transcends all barriers both internal and external - the world could do with more of it," she added.

 

Holly has also praised Marais in a post on his Instagram, writing that he was "so proud" of the actress.

Yesterday The Sunday Telegraph reported the Love Child star had left The Sydney Clinic last Tuesday after participating in a 40-day inpatient program.

A source told the newspaper she was continuing outpatient treatment at the clinic along with attending Hillsong Church services.

Last month Marais pulled out of attending the Logies just days before the ceremony, citing health issues.

 

Marais has been open in the past about her battle with bipolar disorder and is a mental health advocate.

The Wrong Girl star had been nominated for a Gold Logie and Logie for most popular actress.

In an Instagram post shared earlier this month, Marais praised Gold Logie winner Grant Denyer and thanked Love Child co-star Miranda Tapsell for collecting her Most Popular Actress Logie win on her behalf.

"@misstap thanks for being a stylish, eloquent, vixen legend and taking the speech plunge for me, I love you," Marais said.

"To @grantdenyer, your speech moved me to tears. And gives me strength. Courage in the quiet battle. congrats mate."

