Jessica Marais rushed to hospital

Packed to the Rafters star Jessica Marais has been taken to a hospital in Sydney.

Emergency crews were called to her eastern suburbs home around midday on Saturday following reports the 35-year-old actor was in poor health.

Two police cars and an ambulance arrived at the house before she was taken to the emergency department of the Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick for examination, according to The Daily Telegraph.

NSW Police confirmed they assisted a 35-year-old female, but gave no further information.

"About midday today police ­attached to Eastern Beaches attended a unit in Beach St to assist NSW Ambulance with a 35-year-old female patient," a spokeswoman said.

Marais' representatives could not be reached for comment.

Jessica Marais was taken to a hospital in Sydney on Saturday.

Multiple people reportedly witnessed the incident, with one describing Marais as appearing "clearly distressed".

"It was really hard to watch as she was in a really bad way," the witness told The Daily Telegraph.

"They helped her down the stairs before putting her on the gurney in the ambulance … It was a hectic scene."

Marais won the Logie for Most Popular Actress in 2018. She also starred in the popular TV series The Wrong Girl and Love Child.

She was expected to appear in a rebooted Packed to the Rafters series this year, but abruptly quit the production in February citing "personal reasons".

"Jessica Marais has decided to step away from the new series Back to the Rafters for personal reasons," a statement from her management read.

"She thanks everyone involved on the show for their ongoing support and love, especially her 'Rafter's family', and sends them her very best wishes for the production."

Marais won the Logie for Most Popular Actress in 2018.

Marais also quit her role on Channel 9's Bad Mothers amid concerns for her health in 2018.

Marais has previously spoken about her battle with bipolar disorder.

"There's a history of bipolar in my family and I was diagnosed at one point with bipolar. I've had cognitive therapy training, so I choose not to be medicated," she told The Australian Women's Weekly in 2014.

Marais has a seven-year-old daughter, Scout.

