Jessica Mauboy’s diet flip that’s made her ‘gassy’
Do you get your five a day?
It is most definitely a priority, particularly this last little while. I have been all about greens the last few weeks. It has made me really gassy. It has really flipped my stomach but it works. Now that I am a lot more thoughtful about what I consume and how that makes me feel.
Have you ever dieted?
I have actually never dieted. Over the years I have eaten what I have wanted but I have noticed during the whole COVID season, there is a change in my thighs or there is a change in my breasts. Having traced my body, mentally and physically my mind is open to giving things a go or relaxing more. I felt like I had the most anxiety ever in my life this year. When I think of diet, I think eat what makes you feel good. For me, when I am stressed, I automatically turn to eating. It is all about eating well, what is going to sustain the energy and keep me going.
Sleep or sex?
Oh sleep. I love my sleep. I am really torn with this one but I am going to choose sleep.
What is your absolute blowout meal?
Fries. I love my fries, anything potato, whether it is fried, mashed with butter or baked.
Have you had any operations? Broken Bones?
None so far and the amount of times I have worn six inch heels and felt like I have sprained or broken something, I have never.
What's been your biggest health mistake?
It is the 'no', not being strong enough to say no. If I am on my chicken and my broccoli and my sweet potato at the table and someone puts down the fries, I can't say no. Soft drink too.
What regular vitamins do you take?
Magnesium and vitamin B are the biggest ones for me. I love Hair and Nail by Swisse, that has been really good and I have noticed a change in the strength in my nails and that is a big thing for me because I used to be a nail biter. I also love these apple cider goji jellies, I love the taste but it has also got collagen in it. It makes me feel good.
Would you have plastic surgery? Botox?
I have had this conversation with girlfriends and my sisters and I have said no, that I wouldn't do that. I have enjoyed watching my progress in the mirror and seeing how I have changed as I grow up.
