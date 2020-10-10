Jessica Simpson promotes activewear line

After stunning fans with her weight loss reveal, Jessica Simpson has shared another pic of her super sculpted bod post-baby.

Jessica Simpson has been showing off her fit physique on Instagram and fans are so here for it.

The 40-year-old fashion designer posted a picture of herself on Monday - in a warrior yoga pose - and fans went wild for the star's newly sculpted bod.

Simpson shared the pic just over a year after giving birth to her third child, Birdie Mae, having dropped 45kg post-partum.

Looking strong and confident in her own skin, she modelled the workout clothes from her Jessica Simpson Collection in the post.

According to the company's Instagram, the Ariel seamless bra retails for $40 and the movement capri in black painted leopard costs $55.

Fans flooded the comment section with praise for Simpson's makeover, complimenting her "putting in the work".

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi commented, "Wow!! You look sooo good girl!! Keep doing whatever you are doing."

Simpson has been candid about her weight loss journey since gaining more than 45kg during her most recent pregnancy.

In addition to Birdie Mae, she has two other children, Maxwell Drew, 8, and Ace Knute, 7, with husband Eric Johnson.

The With You singer shared in September 2019 that she weighed 108kg while pregnant with Birdie Mae, but was able to shed the weight by choosing to "work harder" with her longtime trainer, Harley Pasternak.

Pasternak revealed Simpson's success this time round was all about mindset and "what she did on her time", as the star was determined to reclaim her body after having delivered three children in eight years.

"She was so motivated and positive. She was saying that her body has not belonged to her for the past decade. Not in a bad way, in a positive way - her body has been designated to create life and now it's hers again and she's going to make it fantastic in a really enjoyable way," Pasternak told People .

In July, Simpson proudly squeezed back into her 14-year-old jeans for her birthday and said, "I figured that since I'm in the final hours of my 30s I'd give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you."

