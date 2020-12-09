Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Pilots forced to eject in Amberley emergency (7 News)
News

Jet fleet grounded after pilots forced to eject before crash

by Elise Williams, Shiloh Payne, Michael Wray
9th Dec 2020 11:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Australia's entire fleet of Super Hornets and Growlers will be grounded after two pilots were forced to eject before a crash at Queensland's Amberley air base.

The pair were taking off in an FA-18F Super Hornet fighter as a part of a training exercise when the incident occurred around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

It's understood there was a problem with the jet's nose wheel, which triggered an automatic ejection system.

A Super Hornet aircraft from RAAF Base Amberley. Picture: Royal Australian Air Force
A Super Hornet aircraft from RAAF Base Amberley. Picture: Royal Australian Air Force

The Federal Government has now grounded the jets "out of an abundance of caution" as investigators search for answers over what led to the accident.

"Defence can confirm that an incident involving an Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornet has occurred during takeoff at RAAF base Amberley," a ­Defence spokesperson said in a statement yesterday.

"Defence's first priority is the safety of personnel at RAAF base Amberley. Defence will provide more information once the immediate actions associated with the incident are completed.

7News screen grab of the F/A-18 Super Hornet that was involved in an emergency situation during takeoff that saw two pilot eject from the plane Picture 7News
7News screen grab of the F/A-18 Super Hornet that was involved in an emergency situation during takeoff that saw two pilot eject from the plane Picture 7News

"The aircrew ejected and are safe.

"No other personnel were involved in the incident.

"The cause of the incident is not known at this time and will be subject to investigation," it said.

Originally published as Jet fleet grounded after pilots forced to eject before Qld crash

More Stories

amberley air base editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grafton, Maclean agricultural shows get early Christmas present

        Premium Content Grafton, Maclean agricultural shows get early Christmas...

        News Christmas has come early for the Grafton and Maclean Show Societies, with the two groups to share in more than $27K in increased funding

        Emergency services called to Clarence club overnight

        Premium Content Emergency services called to Clarence club overnight

        News A burning smell prompted staff to call authorities who later detected smoke

        SALEYARDS: Good weather forecast drives cattle sales

        Premium Content SALEYARDS: Good weather forecast drives cattle sales

        Rural Find out what was selling this week at the Clarence Valley Livestock Selling...

        • 9th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
        COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

        Premium Content COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

        Crime From possessing a prohibited weapon to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, the...