Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jetstar ground crew, handlers to strike at busiest time of year
Jetstar ground crew, handlers to strike at busiest time of year
News

Jetstar strike to cause chaos

6th Dec 2019 12:13 PM

JETSTAR ground crews and baggage handlers across the country have voted to strike in the weeks leading up to Christmas and beyond.

The decision was taken after the airline operators rejected workers demands for better employment conditions.

These included 30 guaranteed hours of work per week and increases in current wages.

Under the current enterprise agreement, Jetstar pilots have been receiving 3 per cent wage increases each year, as well as other benefits and allowances, the company reported.

Pay negotiations broke down after nearly a year, with Jetstar highlighting that future actions from the union will not change its position.

It is understood that under the current enterprise agreement, pilots' base salaries range from $230,000 to $320,000.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
airline editors picks flights jetstar strikes workers strike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tears shed as Grafton jail staff confront job losses

        premium_icon Tears shed as Grafton jail staff confront job losses

        News Jail staff at Grafton fear they will either lose their jobs or be forced to leave the area when the old Grafton jail closes.

        Double delight for school and new performance centre

        premium_icon Double delight for school and new performance centre

        Education CVAS will begin building their new performance centre next year as they are named...

        • 6th Dec 2019 12:36 PM
        POWER 30: Clarence Valley’s most influential people #14-11

        premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley’s most influential people #14-11

        News We’re almost to the top 10. Find out who made their way onto the list today

        McAuley students on the job to find the right fit

        McAuley students on the job to find the right fit

        Careers Aspiring journalist Mason Dawson has been doing work experience at The Daily...

        • 6th Dec 2019 12:12 PM