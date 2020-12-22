Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
JETSTAR has cancelled flights between Sydney and Perth, the Gold Coast, Townsville Avalon, Hamilton Island, Sunshine Coast and Proserpine.
JETSTAR has cancelled flights between Sydney and Perth, the Gold Coast, Townsville Avalon, Hamilton Island, Sunshine Coast and Proserpine.
Travel

Jetstar suspends some flights from Sydney

by Sarah Matthews
22nd Dec 2020 4:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

JETSTAR has cancelled all of its flights between Sydney and the Territory from Christmas Day until at least January 8 due to the New South Wales COVID-19 cluster.

The airline announced today that all flights between Sydney and Darwin, and Sydney and Uluru would be halted.

MORE COVID-19 NEWS

More than 3800 in the NT asked to self-isolate amid COVID concerns

Uluru to remain closed while Sydney arrivals tested for COVID

'Sacrificial lamb' blasts govt for putting one Sydney flight in quarantine but not another

Passengers impacted are encouraged to bring their flights forward if possible via the website at no extra cost.

They can also request a voucher for their cancelled flight.

Flights have also been suspended between Sydney and Perth, the Gold Coast, Townsville Avalon, Hamilton Island, the Sunshine Coast and Proserpine.

sarah.matthews@news.com.au

Originally published as Jetstar suspends Sydney to NT flights from Christmas Day until next year

Just In

    The best beach reads of 2020

    The best beach reads of 2020
    • 22nd Dec 2020 5:36 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE: People's Choice poll for Clarence Valley's Power 30

        Premium Content VOTE: People's Choice poll for Clarence Valley's Power 30

        News The final list of 30 has been revealed. Now it's over to you to tell us who was Clarence Valley's most influential in 2020.

        ‘If we weren’t in front of the cameras I would have killed you’

        Premium Content ‘If we weren’t in front of the cameras I would have killed...

        Crime A South Grafton man has faced court for leaving his ex-partner a series of...

        Will Santa bring rain or sunshine on Christmas Day?

        Premium Content Will Santa bring rain or sunshine on Christmas Day?

        Weather Before planning Christmas Day, check out what BOM has to say

        Young Willow sets brave example to help other kids in need

        Premium Content Young Willow sets brave example to help other kids in need

        Community Inspired by a family member with cancer, 9-year-old chops locks