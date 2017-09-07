Jett is Striking a chord with Hank

AMAZING TALE: Musician Jett Williams has been on a journey of discovery.

COUNTRY music is synonymous with hardships, life's trials, complicated relationships and love gone wrong, so if you know the story of American entertainer Jett Williams you would think she would be all over those topics.

But not so much according to the daughter of country music royalty Hank Williams.

"Yeah I do have a lot of stories to draw on but not everything is from the dark side; mine are more about life in general,” Williams said.

"I mean my dad's music was pretty upbeat and positive: Moving On Over, Hey Good Looking, I Saw the Light.

"I think you will find both kinds evenly throughout country music. ”

Williams' extraordinary personal story is well known in country music circles, from her arrival five days after her father died, to discovering who he was years later, the legal battles and settlement, the friendships and now the musical torch she carries in his honour.

When Williams was growing up she had no clue who her father was and like many adopted children was curious about her biological parents.

Born Antha Belle Jett in 1953 her mother Bobbie Jett left her with Hank's mother, Lillian Stone, to raise her the following year.

Hank was aware of his daughter's pending arrival and had plans to raise the child.

Lillian changed Antha's name to Cathy Yvonne Stone but that was short-lived.

A year later Lillian Stone died and "Cathy” was made a ward of the state. She was adopted and renamed again, to Cathy Louise Deupree.

Williams always knew she was adopted but it was not until she was 21 that her parents revealed who her biological parents were.

"I didn't know any of this when I went on the initial search,” she said.

"When I was doing this there was no internet.

"I would get a little piece of information and hit a dead end. I was lucky I knew who my parents were but I couldn't find anything to prove it.”

A crucial piece of evidence turned up in the original custody contract, a document purposely hidden for years.

"Administrators (of Hank Williams' estate) buried that legal document, keeping the identity of my father from me and when I turned 21 they didn't notify me like they were supposed to, Williams said.

"The court ruled they hid my identity from me.”

Williams said finding the custody document which was signed by her father meant a lot more to her than just being legally declared his daughter and being entitled to half of his estate when she turned 21, along with his son Hank Williams Jnr.

"To see his signature on there meant he stood up for me and wanted me. It was the first example of father's rights,” she said.

Ddespite not knowing who her father was until she was an adult, Williams said she had always had a penchant for performing as a kid.

"Absolutely. I would put on shows on my dining table when I was two,” she said.

"I loved guitar and took lessons when I was 9 or 10.

"Years later when I met some of Dad's friends two of his old band members said I did a lot of things that my dad would do, like mannerisms, the way I would sing and move.”

Williams said during the years of learning who her father was she had a desire to join his band the Drifting Cowboys.

"To be able to go out and play with them was my goal in life but I was always too busy figuring out who I was and what happened so when I was able to do that, doing this was the next step (the Drifting Cowboys will join Williams on her Australian tour),” she said.

Williams said over the years she had become a bit of historian when it came to her finding out more about her father.

"Every now and again a tidbit will come along,” she said.

"I'm fortunate a lot of his friends have shared a lot of stories with me that aren't in the books.

"It's one thing to read about someone but friends know the person, not just the superstar.”

One of Williams' favourite encounters with her late father were early recordings of a radio show he hosted.

"There were 160 hours of this show Dad emceed,” she said.

"You could tell when he was on script and off script.

"He'd start the wrong song and you could hear him laugh.

"He'd say 'sorry, I've written so many song I get confused'.

"I got to know him through those recordings. He was really, really funny.

"I remember one of his friends telling me about a trip to Canada and they drove past a soda pop billboard that said Drink 'Canada Dry' and my father said those Canadians are a mighty friendly bunch aren't they.

"His humour was very dry.”

Williams said she felt honoured to be able to continue his musical legacy and as his daughter "make him extremely proud”.

"His music has sure had a lasting impact,” she said.

"Her personal favourite is I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry.

"To see his songs as strong as they are worldwide, we're talking 65 years after his death, is remarkable,” she said.

"There are a roll call of legends still singing them today.”

Even Elvis Presley revered her dad, she said.

"Dad wasn't able to have movies or concerts recorded like Elvis.

"There is very limited footage of Dad (two shows) around.

"His legacy hinges purely on his music and singing. He loved being a songwriter more than a performer.”