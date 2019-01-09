Menu
HELPING OUT: Jo Powell from Jetts Grafton.
Jetts Fitness proud to support local sport

9th Jan 2019 7:47 AM
THE Clarence Valley Sports Awards enter their sixth year after a highly successful 2018.

Last year a sell-out crowd witnessed the presentations at Yamba Golf and Country Club, with Jetts Grafton once again providing the major prizes for the Sportsperson of the Year winners.

The 24-hour gym awarded $250 vouchers to the Junior Male winner Ashdon Randall (rugby league, rugby union) and Junior Female winner Tahlia Marsh (BMX), and $500 to the Senior winner Celia Sullohern (athletics), as well as a prize pack for the 20 monthly winners who made up the nominee pool for the major individual awards.

Jetts Fitness Grafton manager Jo Powell said she was proud to be part of an initiative that recognised the outstanding sporting achievements of Clarence Valley residents.

"We do love supporting what we can, when we can,” Powell said.

"There are so may individual factions that want us to get involved, which is why we look at the bigger picture and get involved in the sports awards.”

Powell was thrilled for the athletes who came out on top in the respective awards sponsored by Jetts and hoped the prizemoney was beneficial for each of the recipients.

"Money is always a big factor when it comes to travel and training for athletes in the country, and Ashdon and Tahlia face those same hurdles,” she said.

"I've spoken to Tahlia and her family about her travels across the world and it's great to see what she has been able to achieve.

"Celia's achievements at the Commonwealth Games were also amazing.

"I do like to keep track and see what our local athletes are doing. It's great to see the variety of sports and how many talented sports people there are in the valley.”

