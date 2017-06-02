21°
News

Jewellery theft leads to cannabis find

2nd Jun 2017 8:22 AM
Cannabis.
Cannabis. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN 18-year-old Pillar Valley woman was found in possession of cannabis after allegedly attempted to steal jewellery from a store in Grafton.

On Monday morning the woman was at a fabric and homewares store in Fitzroy Street, Grafton, when it is alleged she tried to leave the store, activating the security sensor alarms.

Police were called as she was believed to have secreted some jewellery items and attempted to leave without paying.

During a search by police, it is alleged that she was in possession of cannabis. She will appear in court at a later date.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  cannabis jewellery theft

BREAKING: Man struck by steel girder

BREAKING: Man struck by steel girder

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been dispatched to an emergency situation at Southgate north of Grafton.

  • News

  • 2nd Jun 2017 10:31 AM

Jewellery theft leads to cannabis find

Cannabis.

Woman allegendly attempted to leave Grafton store without paying

GREAT DAINE: Country boy lights up on city stage

TALENT: Penrith Panthers young gun Daine Laurie flies through a gap in SG Ball Cup action earlier this year. Laurie scored a hat trick for the Patricians Brothers Blacktown side this week.

Blues jersey not far away for Magpie who left the nest

Karl slams sleazy Daily Mail article about female colleague

TODAY show host slams tabloid Daily Mail

Local Partners

Ferry closed suddenly during afternoon rush

The Bluff Point Ferry was experiencing difficulties this afternoon and traffic has been diverted

New weight loss clinic opening in the Clarence

GRAFTON resident Karen Austin is on a mission to help the Clarence Valley lose weight.

New program to help you lose weight

9 things to do this weekend

PARTY: Patricia Taber, Lorna Reeves and Robert Reeves get ready for the 125th birthday of the Lawrence Hall.

What's on in the Clarence Valley this weekend

Clarence Valley Gig Guide

Catch UK-born now Byron Bay based Jack Eastwood at the Pacific Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

List of acts playing in the Clarence this weekend

Chance for residents to have their say on rates

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

Series of 'roundtables' to discuss SRV start today

DJI Spark: the drone you fly with a wave of your hands

SPARK, the mini-camera drone that you can literally launch from the palm of your hand, could become the hottest top end tech toy under the Christmas tree.

Karl slams sleazy Daily Mail article about female colleague

TODAY show host slams tabloid Daily Mail

Soul sensation returns to the Clarence

Byron Bay-based signer Lisa Hunt.

Soulful sounds of Lisa Hunt are back

Ed Sheeran's Aussie promoter says more tickets will be offered

Never fear, Sheeran fans. More tickets are on their way.

UK star's promoter begs Australian fans to be patient.

Decades of musical influences form The Undecided

YOU DECIDE: The Undecided play this weekend in Yamba

The Undecided decide on a show in Yamba

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

It was all about the clothes

Silverstone surprised fans at a screening of Clueless

Clarence Valley Gig Guide

Catch UK-born now Byron Bay based Jack Eastwood at the Pacific Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

List of acts playing in the Clarence this weekend

Near Coastal National Park

200 Fat Duck Road, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 2 $445,000

Peaceful plus private 5 acres and a place that you can call your very own. This spacious timber home is individual in design and exudes a strength of character...

5 Blocks Already SOLD!

Lake View Heights Attwater Close, Junction Hill 2460

Residential Land 0 0 From $149,000

A great opportunity to build your dream home in a flood-free location just minutes from Grafton's CBD. Be surrounded by other quality new homes and enjoy living...

Executive Living In Sought After Location

16 Daniels Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 3 3 $ 454,000

Daniels Close is renowned for high quality homes and its peaceful location. This stunning GJ Gardner home is no exception! Constructed in late 2013 this stunning...

Perfect Investment Opportunity Awaits!!

48 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

We bring to you 48 and 48b Bush Drive. Situated in South Grafton, this property offers the opportunity to earn dual income under the one dwelling. The upstairs...

Prime Position in Heart of CBD

2/39 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

Perfectly poised within walking distance to all amenities and providing ease of maintenance, 2/39 Mary Street is sure to stir interest from the market. Comprised...

Escape to the Country

139 Rogan Bridge Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 SALE

In today's market Waterview Heights is proving to be hot property and this stunning Perry Home is going to be no exception. Situated on approximately 5,000sqm and...

Classy find in Cambridge!

52 Cambridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $230,000

The competition is heating up, you need to get moving! Are you a first home buyer? Are you looking for something extremely affordable and something that has some...

BOWTELL BARGAIN!

37 BOWTELL AVENUE, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $275,000

With views over the agricultural farms, only a few blocks away from the GDS Club, just as close to infants, primary and high schools and a 10 minute walk into...

Solid Home at an Entry Level Price!

104 Armidale Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 265,000

This three bedroom, one bathroom home is suitable for everyone from first home buyers and investors to the downsizing families. Located within close proximity to...

RACY LITTLE RENTER ON RYAN!

129 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $189,000

This humble abode on an easy to maintain allotment of just under 500m2 is a ready renter. The solid timber construction is a sure benefit alongside a floor-plan of...

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!