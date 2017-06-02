Jewellery theft leads to cannabis find

AN 18-year-old Pillar Valley woman was found in possession of cannabis after allegedly attempted to steal jewellery from a store in Grafton.

On Monday morning the woman was at a fabric and homewares store in Fitzroy Street, Grafton, when it is alleged she tried to leave the store, activating the security sensor alarms.

Police were called as she was believed to have secreted some jewellery items and attempted to leave without paying.

During a search by police, it is alleged that she was in possession of cannabis. She will appear in court at a later date.