Big Bang star’s hilarious response to Roseanne

Sheldon Cooper, played by actor Jim Parsons, has made geeks and insults popular

BIG Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is among the high-profile names responding to the dramatic cancellation of the rebooted Roseanne sitcom.

The top-rating reboot has been pulled from the air after its star and creator, Roseanne Barr, issued a tweet likening an African-American former senior adviser to Barack Obama to an ape.

Parsons, who plays Sheldon in the immensely popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory, responded to the mounting scandal with a tongue-in-cheek post to his 6.2 million Instagram followers today.

The post featured a photo of Roseanne supporting actor Laurie Metcalf, who played Roseanne's sister Jackie in the series, in this mocked-up poster for a Roseanne reboot centred on her character:

haha YES! #lauriemetcalf #ilovelauriemetcalf A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on May 29, 2018 at 3:14pm PDT

Parsons isn't the only TV comedy star finding laughs in the situation. Zach Braff, whose hospital-based comedy Scrubs was cancelled in 2010 after nine seasons, posted this:

When your show got canceled, but you’re not racist. pic.twitter.com/Do2n37Akij — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 29, 2018

Reaction to Barr's racist tweet has been swift, with a statement by TV network ABC Entertainment slamming the comedian's comments.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC president Channing Dungey said in a statement.

Australian networks Channel Ten and Eleven have cut the show as well.

"Network Ten is appalled and disgusted with Ms Barr's racist tweet and has removed Roseanne from Ten and Eleven, effective immediately," a statement from the network read.

The axe fell on Roseanne despite the reboot of the sitcom being the highest rated show in the US this season. Re-runs of the original have also been axed.

The scandal is the latest in a long line of controversies for Roseanne, who in 2013 referred to an African-American woman as an "ape" on her Twitter account and in 2009 posed for an infamous magazine photo shoot as dressed Hitler, putting human-shaped biscuits into an oven.