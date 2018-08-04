Jim sees a healthy dream come true

LONG CAMPAIGN: Jim Agnew out in front of the site of the Yamba Community Health Centre, which will be named after him, ahead of it’s opening. Photo: Adam Hourigan

JIM Agnew is understandably excited about the impending opening of the Yamba Community Health Centre.

The $5.5 million health centre has been a decade-long dream for the health campaigner, and it was a culmination of his tireless efforts and lobbying by former Page MP Janelle Saffin that got the ball rolling and funding secured.

With construction finished, all that's left to do to make that dream a reality is to hook up the building to a high-speed data network.

Telstra is set to begin the necessary work on August 8. Mr Agnew said he was confident the building would be open before the end of August.

"As soon as they're connected some staff will go in," he said.

The new Yamba Community Health Centre will provide services for up to 20,000 local residents

It isn't the first major project the health campaigner has got up and running in the area.

Among other projects, Mr Agnew was instrumental in helping to secure funding for is Yamba's ambulance station in 2003.

"I'm a great believer that health is the most important thing of our life," he said.

"It doesn't matter how much money you have, anyone can get sick."