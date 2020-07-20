Jimary Cricket jumping for joy at Grafton greyhounds

GRAFTON Greyhounds race tonight with a very attractive 10 event card set down for decision.

When first looking at this meeting I thought winners were going to be hard to pick, but after dissecting the card I think there are some really good bets here tonight.

I have decided to make my best bet of the night in Race 5 The GDSC Mixed Stake over the 407m.

Here, we see the Dave Richardson trained Speedy Lulu looking to return to the winners list, especially from this perfect box 1 draw.

When looking at Speedy Lulu’s form you see 18 starts for seven wins, but it is her ability from box 1 that is the major factor. Three starts for three wins including a quick 23.28 from the 407m boxes, not to mention flying times at Lismore over the longer 520m distance running 29.65 and 29.71.

Although this bitch is not a brilliant beginner, tonight, from this perfect box 1 draw I expect her to return to the winners list and have decided to make her my best bet of the night.

Kalang Beach drawn in box 3 is the obvious danger for Casino trainer Trevor Rice and as we have said in previous stories, this dog is the most improved runner here at Grafton.

Winning his last two starts in around the 23.20 mark here certainly has Kalang Beach a big danger to Speedy Lulu tonight.

Punters looking for an early winner should look at Race 2 The Village Green Hotel Grade 5 over the 302m trip. Here, I have tipped the Kenny Staines trained Freddy’s Home from box 5 to get the chokies.

Last week I made Freddy’s Home my best bet and he went down narrowly running second to the smart Evelyn Harris-trained Bowie Bonus in a quick 17.40.

Freddy’s Home’s time of 17.44 in running second will certainly win this race tonight and this will take him to win number five from just 12 starts.

Another good bet comes up in Trace 6 The Ladbrokes Red Dog Bonus Series over 407m. Here, I have tipped the Mal Ross-trained Jimary Cricket from box 3.

Track and distance Jimary Cricket has had five starts for three wins including a slick 23.15 win to his credit and one thing about the Mal Ross team is they are absolutely flying at the moment.

Whether it is the Fernando Bale litter or the Don’t Knocka him litter, Mal’s team are riding a high and tonight should be no exception with three Jimary’s strong winning hopes.

Jimary Star in Race 8 The Ladbrokes Red Dog Stake over 407m looks a good hope from tonight’s box 6 draw.

Jimary Star was very impressive four runs ago here in a maiden going down narrowly to his kennelmate Jimary Cricket in a smart 23.15 before scoring at Lismore in his maiden from box 8 in a good 24.14.

Looking at tonight’s field you would have to have Jimary Star clearly on top and, as I said earlier, from the in form Mal Ross team I expect Jimary Star to be in the winners list.

Pretty Paws trained by our workaholic president John Corrigan is the danger from this good box 1 draw tonight and if this bitch can improve on her best time of 23.52 and run around the 23.30 mark she might just keep Jimary Star honest.

Punters looking for a get out bet should look at Race 9 tonight The Clarence Valley Sheds Masters over 407m. Here, we see the flying That’s Lil Bob trained by Belinda Butler returning to Grafton.

Previously trained by Dave Irwin, That’s Lil Bob looked like being a group dog early in his career with victory in the Big Lismore maiden in a near track record time of 23.66 before winning his two starts here at Grafton breaking the magical 23 seconds on one occasion. Although his form is nowhere as good these days and having a stint of nearly three months off, That’s Lil Bob would only have to be half right to give this lot a towelling tonight and send us punters home on a winning note.

The first of 10 races begin tonight at 6.20pm and the last is 9.21pm.

