BACK FOR MORE: Ben Jimmieson won the 2018 ocean swims.
Water Sports

Jimmieson returns to shore for triple crown glory

5th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
SWIMS: Reigning triple crown champion Ben Jimmieson will return to Yamba's Main Beach this weekend as he aims to go back-to-back in the annual Yamba Ocean Swims.

But the Redcliffe swimmer will have his work cut out for him with last year's runner-up Joey Warne expected to be a late entry for the event.

Jimmieson has gone from strength to strength since his win at Yamba last year, and even completed a life goal of swimming the English channel in September, completing the almost 34km journey in 13 hours 12 minutes.

The Yamba Ocean Swims will agin be held in three categories at Main Beach on Sunday, with the main event 2km swim supported by a shorter distance 700m swim from Convent Beach to Main Beach and the annual dash for cash.

The 700m event starts the day at 10.30am and all swimmers must register at the Yamba surf club between 8am and 9.30am on race day.

