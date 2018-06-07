Jimmy Barnes: in a working class of his own

RAW TRUTH: Jimmy Barnes performs Working Class Man and opens his heart to the public at the Saraton Theatre last week.

Adam Hourigan

THERE was plenty to digest during Jimmy Barnes's marathon evening with the Working Class Man when it arrived at the Saraton Theatre last week, not least the overarching question of 'How the hell is this guy still alive?'

This was Barnes's concert sequel to the personal pilgrimage that is his Working Class series, biographical accounts that have reinvented the term 'open book'. We met the Boy last year, this time the Man was front and centre.

Picking up where he left off, navigating a tumultuous and violent childhood that no doubt laid the foundations for his next troubled phase as a young man, Barnes was candid about his torment, a burden that would follow the musician across a lifetime.

Becoming a father, a husband, a grandfather, reaching the pinnacle of musical success, nothing could quell the inner demons, it seemed.

Despite experiencing cathartic benefits from yelling and telling his stories across the nation for the past two years, Barnes admitted to the audience the struggle was far from over yet but it was getting better. "It used to be one step forward, two steps back. Now it's two steps forward and one back,” he said as the evening was drawing to a close.

But don't get the wrong idea. This performance was not three hours of darkness. There were plenty of laughs.

It was salt of the earth Jimmy Barnes entertainment. A fascinating insight into a world few of us will ever know told by someone who has no problem ripping open his chest night after night for the benefit of him and us.

Among the iconic vocals and compositions were hilarious anecdotes teamed with in-house stories of band friction and personality quirks and behaviours probably never aired before. Insights into his mind and his career that took you through the good, the bad and the ugly aspects of Jimmy Barnes, family man and musician on a path of self-destruction. It was all laid bare.

The war with Countdown, the fights, the get f---eds, the craziness, the risks, the career flukes, life-threatening moments and the drugs and drinking. Boy, were there drugs and the drinking.

That Barnes was there standing on stage this evening talking about the relentless substance abuse illustrated a stamina that can only come from a child hardened by the depths of poverty and violence. We followed him to adulthood, to meet the angry musician who craved approval and success but was dogged by the feeling he wasn't good enough, and then when he was, that he actually deserved it.

We also saw the good times, the moment he met his soul mate Jane, his kids, his dog, his lot in life.

There's no question Barnes was and still is a troubled man to some degree, and he wears that on his sleeve, but he's also a survivor or as he likes to call himself, a work in progress, and it's this kind of honesty and willingness to share it within the celebrity of his rockin' pedigree that gives this production an edge not likely to unfold on many stages.

Barnes mightn't be everyone's musical hero but as a bloke stripped-bare, he does a pretty stellar job in putting his emotions and weaknesses out there, particularly in a country where that kind of male honesty is still frowned upon.