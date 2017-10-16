Jimmy brings second book show to Grafton

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THE Working Class Man is bringing his driving wheels back to Grafton, and if last-time was any indication, you better get in quick.

Jimmy Barnes will end his nationwide Working Class Man: An Evening of Stories & Songs tour in Grafton at the Saraton Theatre on May 30, and theatre manager Michelle Gilbert said she expected this all new show to attract a big crowd.

"So many people were surprised, they weren't expecting that type of show,” she said.

"There was a bit of everything, it was just amazing to have him up there telling his story - you don't get that opportunity to see someone be so open and honest.”

Working Class Man: An Evening of Stories & Songs will be the sequel to the acclaimed and hugely successful live show Jimmy performed alongside his first bestselling memoir - Working Class Boy. Like that previous production, this new tour will see Jimmy telling his life story and singing stripped back versions of songs that have shaped his journey. However, unlike its predecessor, this live show - and book - will cover the Oz rock icon's entire adult life, revealing the successes and excesses of Australia's greatest rock 'n roll story.

The new Working Class Man live show and book - again both written by Jimmy - begin in 1974 as he leaves Adelaide in the back of an old bread truck with a then unknown rock group called Cold Chisel. They trace the legendary band's long climb to the top and their subsequent implosion. The story then picks up as Jimmy carves out a new solo career for himself. He becomes the country's biggest rock star before drugs and alcohol bring him to his knees and he eventually rebuilds his life thanks to the love of his wife and his family. It's a spellbinding and searingly honest reflection on success, fame and addiction.

Tickets will go onsale through a pre-sale through Jimmy Barnes website on Thursday, and a presale will open up to Saraton Club members on Friday, with general admission tickets on sale next Tuesday.

There is a limit of four tickets per sale, and Ms Gilbert said she expected them to go quickly.

"Last time sold pretty quickly, and I think the word of mouth from the great night last time means they will go quick again,” she said.

To coincide with the soon-to-be bestselling book of the same name, Bloodlines/Mushroom will release a limited edition, commemorative version of one of the greatest Australian rock albums of all time, For The Working Class Man on October 20, 2017.