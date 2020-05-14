Jim’s jubilant: Don sits down with member of Johnson dynasty

BOWLS :The next member to be featured in our Meet the Members series is Jim Johnson.

Until the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the Clarence River District bowling season and the rest of the world, Jim was dominating the local scene and looked likely to play a huge part in this year’s zone and state finals.

Hopefully Jim will be able to rediscover this golden vein of form when the competitions return in the next few weeks and months. Jim enthusiastically took part in our interview and his responses make for illuminating reading.

DF: Where did you grow up?

JJ: Our family had a dairy farm on Woodford Island where we all grew up and our local school was South Arm State Primary. Just a leisurely 4km walk to and from each day.

DF: The Yamba/Maclean Johnsons have created a lawn bowls dynasty in the Clarence River district. Who started this?

JJ:Our family commenced bowls in the mid-sixties with second eldest brother, Joe, joining the old Clarence club in Maclean. He then transferred to the new Maclean and District Bowling Club where it is today. After that, it was just a steady progression of other family members over a 20-year period.

DF: What other sports have you or do you play competitively?

JJ: l played tennis and golf. I preferred golf but even though l hit a long ball, consistent direction was an ongoing problem. I have spent many a wasted time searching out of bounds for lost balls.

Jim Johnson doing some bowls practice during isolation

DF: At what age did you take up lawn bowls?

JJ: I started lawn bowls at 22 years of age at Maclean.

DF: What was the driving motivation for you to take up the game?

JJ: When l started bowls, l had six brothers and our mum who were all playing so l guess my desire came from watching them. I also played lots of carpet bowls in my teenage years.

DF: How long have you been with the Yamba Bowling Club?

JJ:I have had two years at Yamba and l cannot fault our club in anyway.

DF: What is your favourite feature about the club?

JJ: The standard of bowls is exceptionally high and the camaraderie is fantastic. Also, Graeme Brown and his greenkeeping staff do a wonderful job and always present immaculate greens.

DF: What has been your greatest achievement in the game?

JJ: My finest achievements in the game include the Australian Fire Brigade singles title in 1984 played at Port Macquarie in a very hot field. My first club singles at Maclean in 1990 was also special. This year l was fortunate enough to win the CRDBA singles for the first time after having lost three prior finals. I combined with my mate, Steve “Scruffy” Jackson or “Jacko, to win the district pairs. I honestly believe that the most satisfying victories are those with teammates. My proudest moment was when my good buddies, Cliffe Vagg and Scott Fell, and l won the district triples.

DF: What is your greatest regret in the game?

JJ: My biggest disappointment for me came in a Zone One Champion of Club Champion pairs semi-final five years ago. My partner was unable to play so l grabbed Ben Lee, who was suffering a terminal illness at the time, as a substitute. We played legendary Australian player Ian Taylor and his mate. Ben produced one of the great games in history and we won narrowly. As we prepared for the final, we were notified that substitute players were not allowed in Champion of Club Champion events and we were disqualified. Penthouse to outhouse in less than an hour.

DF: Who is the best bowler that you have played against in singles competition?

JJ: The best singles player l have played against is without doubt the 17-time Maclean Champion Ben Bailey. Ben was an amazing player who would surely have played for NSW but for travel distances and employment.

DF: Who is the best team person with whom you have played?

JJ: In our club there are many fellas with whom l enjoy playing, but no one more than “Jacko” who is the Mr Consistency of the game.

DF: Who is the most humorous player with which you have played?

JJ: Ben Lee, sadly now deceased, was the funniest fella on and off the green you would ever meet. His mantle is now held by Ron “Pork Chop” Smidt. Ron is a great sport, very competitive bowler and just a funny bugger, great to be around.

DF: Which bowler in the world would you like to play a game with or against?

JJ: I would love to one day have a game with James Reynolds who is a lawn bowls icon down the south coast region. James was born with a severe disability and is just the best fella you would meet. He is a champion on and off the greens.

DF: Where is the most unusual place that you have played bowls?

JJ: When l am bowls deprived, like now, l usually do a little innovation to keep the delivery going. At the moment, l am rolling up on a carpet off-cut in the garage. My weirdest effort was when l mowed a strip about a rink wide in the cow paddock next door and used a cowpat as the kitty, but it was a dry one!

DF: What goal or ambition do you have for your bowling career?

JJ: I would love to remain competitive as long as my body allows. My multiple ambitions are to win a state pennant with Yamba, and to win the club singles … now that would be an achievement.

DF: How would you change or improve the sport given the opportunity?

JJ: Our game needs a resurgence in some way. Maybe shorter formats being played in events such as sets play and be finalised in a day. Personally, l have been rewarded in so many ways since it all began. No more reward than the people l have met, some of whom have become good friends. I have been fortunate to travel many places because of our great game; long may it continue.

DF: All right now I need you to answer the question that baffles most lawn bowls enthusiasts in the Clarence: Who is or has been the best Johnson bowler?

JJ: At one stage we had eight brothers and our mum all playing, plus our brother-in-law, Ray Ryan. My eldest brother, Basil, played in Brisbane and Greg at Yamba. My only sister, Pauline Ryan, has been playing for just a few years and is doing great and Greg’s daughter, Julie, is also one to watch out for. The Johnson clan has enjoyed much combined success but our nephew Brad, Terry’s son, has been the shining light with achievements at all levels. Brad represented NSW as a junior and can hold his own with anyone. Brad would most definitely be a premier league player if demographics allowed.

DF: Any final words before we finish up?

JJ: In my opinion we are blessed to live on the Clarence River, great climate, great people and within reasonably driving distance to major centres and services. The only reason l ever leave is to travel, but it is always a great feeling when coming back home to God’s country.

Joke of the week: What did one ocean say to the other ocean?

Nothing, it just waved.