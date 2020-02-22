JJ Lawrence plans waterlogged

CRICKET :Concerns remain over the state of South Grafton’s JJ Lawrence Fields after torrential rain battered the Clarence Valley in recent weeks.

The junior cricket hub has been subject to upgrades but Clarence River Cricket Association pitch curator, Tony Blanch, said the ground’s low-lying location could cause difficulties in the future.

“JJ is probably our main concern. It’s dried completely out now and council has mowed and moved the big logs that had washed out onto the middle after the rain,” Blanch said.

CRCA have had to move one of the games set to take place on JJ Lawrence Fields today but Blanch is concerned for the season with more rain predicted over the weekend.

“We’ve already relocate first grade games from JJ because we were expecting more rain this last week,” he said.

“We pushed the first grade game between South Services and Brothers from JJ to McKittrick today.

“The following week I’ve pushed Tucabia-Copmanhurst and Brothers out to Ulmarra Showground.”

Clarence River Junior Cricket Association president Brendan Palmer said it was unlikely that the junior competitions would be able to return to corner field of JJ Lawrence for the rest of the season as the rain has soaked deep into the grounds.

JJ Lawrence Fields in South Grafton were underwater after torrential rain last weekend.

“The executives met at JJ Lawrence Fields this week to discuss the remainder of our junior cricket season. To say that from an administration point of view that this season has been a nightmare is somewhat of an understatement,” Palmer said.

“As of right now (Wednesday), all fields are still closed by Council, and by our best estimates, JJ3 is so wet I will be surprised if we get on there again this season … I hope to be wrong.”

Palmer has shifted at least one junior game per round for the weeks ahead to Lower Fisher Park across the river but other fields around the Clarence may be required.

“JJ Lawrence 3 is definitely out of action. Hopefully Lower Fisher Park will be right to go, especially if we see more sun,” he said.

“Unfortunately, after much discussion of possible available fields, the only possible alternatives may be Tucabia and Coutts Crossing; both out of town and possibly still in some doubt in current weather conditions.”

Stakeholders agreed to end the under-10 season at the end of February and, despite more rain predicted in the coming weeks, Palmer is hoping they can close out the season with at least another weekend of cricket.

“There are a couple of weeks to go. We want the kids to finish their season. Assuming Lower Fisher Park is opened, we would like to set up three games on the ground,” he said.

“While obviously not ideal, it is still a chance for the kids to get out there and have a game. This would be the go for the remaining weeks.”

The under-12s were cancelled yesterday with a lack of pitch options but the smaller under-14s pool was set to go ahead at Lower Fisher Park.

While a short-term problem, Blanch believes the ground’s positioning will cause plenty of headaches in the future if not properly dealt with.

“The biggest problem is it’s in the middle of that causeway. The drainings over there has been a problem for a long time,” he said.

“Everything comes off the hill. That’s why it floods so frequently. You might only get an inch of rain and it’ll still all run down straight to JJ Lawrence.

“You’ve got that new under-10 field down in the corner next to McKittrick and that will just flood every time until council get in and fix the drainage problem.

“There’s got to be a lot of top-dressing over there and the council has got to look into the drainings problem first. To me personally, I’d be looking at fixing those problems before making any of the upgrades they are looking into for the future.”