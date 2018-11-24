Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland State Parliament question time. Hon Michael (Mick) de Brenni, Member for Springwood (ALP) Thursday, November 1, 2018. (AAP Image/Richard Waugh)
Queensland State Parliament question time. Hon Michael (Mick) de Brenni, Member for Springwood (ALP) Thursday, November 1, 2018. (AAP Image/Richard Waugh)
Business

Builder blames minister for collapse

24th Nov 2018 4:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STATE minister has been accused of being complicit in the collapse of a major central Queensland builder.

In a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, JM Kelly director John Murphy accused Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni of causing the firm to go into liquidation by excluding it from tender opportunities valued at $90 million. Mr de Brenni has denied the allegation.

In April, JMK lodged a Right to Information and Privacy Application seeking information with respect to BAS's (Building and Asset Services) decisions to exclude it from tendering for work.

JM Kelly director John Murphy. Picture: Allan Reinikka
JM Kelly director John Murphy. Picture: Allan Reinikka

Mr Murphy said those documents showed that on July 13, 2017, Mr de Brenni requested a brief in relation to what disciplinary actions were being taken by Queensland Building and Construction Commission against JMK.

In his letter to the Speaker, Mr Murphy laid the blame firmly on Mr de Brenni.

"The actions of the QBCC and BAS under directions from Minister de Brenni in ­excluding JMK … resulted in an administrator being appointed to JMK on October 17," he wrote.

"Minister de Brenni is complicit in the collapse of JMK and seeks to impugn my reputation to conceal his complicity."

Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni said the State Government followed legal requirements. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh
Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni said the State Government followed legal requirements. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh

Mr de Brenni said that he did not accept that JMK met QBCC financial requirements, something Mr Murphy denied.

"The insinuation by Minister de Brenni that JMK failed to meet the QBCC minimum financial requirements (MFR) was at best misleading and at worst a deliberate attempt by the Minister to excuse the actions of BAS and his agency the QBCC," Mr Murphy wrote.

"At no time did JMK fail any MFR requests."

Mr de Brenni said the State Government followed all legal requirements.

business housing minister jm kelly mick de brenni politics tenders

Top Stories

    Landenberger sweeps field to claim first classic title

    premium_icon Landenberger sweeps field to claim first classic title

    Sport An Australia sailing icon added to his long and esteemed history on the water when he became the first man to win a classics division world championship.

    INCIDENT: SES called to Ulmarra

    INCIDENT: SES called to Ulmarra

    News Reports of accident in Ulmarra

    'It's disgusting and abhorrent at every level'

    premium_icon 'It's disgusting and abhorrent at every level'

    News White Ribbon Day supporters make a stand at Bunnings

    How Margaret Olley's Sydney home ended up on our patch

    How Margaret Olley's Sydney home ended up on our patch

    Community Meet the former Grafton gallery director behind the huge move

    Local Partners