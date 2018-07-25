Joan's got just the ticket for new bridge

Joan Cootes was only a few years old when the iconic Grafton Bridge officially opened on July 19 1932.

On May 7 1932 Cootes went to Grafton from South Grafton via train.

Last Thursday Joan went across the bridge once again- 86 years on.

She had the very first ticket #001 to the bridge on the opening event for the train and her family brought along the original ticket.

She was accompanied by three generations of her family including her daughter, her grand-daughter and great-grand children who were all excited to walk along the bridge with her.

"Great experience especially for great-grandchildren who are excited to do this,”

Whiddon organised a picnic with some of the other residents in her honour, as she relived one of her fondest moments.

Whiddon Group leisure officer Cheryl Ryan said they are hoping they might give Joan a ticket to the new Grafton bridge when it's opened and completed or perhaps get a ride on the train.

ABOVE AND BELOW: Joan Cootes shows off her original train ticket from when she first crossed the Grafton bridge. Adam Hourigan

The day was part of Whiddon's relationship-based care initiative, Best Week, which involves residents participating in meaningful activities outside of the care home, Joan gets to see the evolution of her journey, as well as current construction on a new bridge.

The Grafton bridge was approved for construction in 1928, and was completed in 1932 (the same year as the Sydney Harbour Bridge).

It is of unusual construction with two way traffic on the top deck and railway and pedestrian traffic below and an opening span for shipping traffic. It is unique in the Southern Hemisphere and is one of the largest bridges of this configuration in the world.

The bridge span cannot be opened anymore - there is little need now as shipping traffic is non-existent, and it is also impossible to open the span now as water pipes and telephone cables have been installed on the lower deck.

The construction of the bridge was a huge event for the Grafton community. Grand celebrations were held at various stages of the construction, such as ground-breaking ceremonies for the first stages of the footings at the Southern end of the bridge, a ceremony when the first span was put in place, etc. The spans were floated into position after the pylons were in place.

The bridge has bends at each end of the upper deck to allow the trains on the lower deck a reasonably straight path on and off the bridge.