Job cuts confirmed from sale of council care service

CLARENCE Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay revealed there will be job losses when Clarence Care and Support transfers to Wesley Mission.

"Unfortunately, there will be staff redundancies," he said.

"At this stage we don't know how many, but I know Wesley's proposed staff structure has a position for all CCS support workers who work directly with clients."

Mr Lindsay added that not all CCS staff would be required to apply for a position with Wesley.

Clarence Care + Support service manager Kerry Little, the Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Alison Leigh and Karen Waterhouse when the service was relaunched in 2017.

"It is only those positions where there is not a like for like position with the Wesley structure," he said.

"CCS staff who are not successful in being appointed to a position with Wesley Council has an obligation to comply with the Workplace Change and Redundancy provisions of the Local Government Award which includes investigating whether redeployment to another position within Council is possible if not a job search allowance is available."

Mr Linsday said the arrival of NDIS made it difficult for CCS to operate under council management.

"It was also the decline in profit margins for all of the aged care sector, competitor threats including the private sector and the amount of government change that has occurred and those planned to occur," he said.

"Council has observed that there has been a growing consolidation of organisations since 2014 and with the NDIS and the aged care sector becoming more competitive council's model of delivery was not financially sustainable."

The council voted to transform the service from a council entity to an outside-council not-for-profit organisation. Earlier this month Wesley Mission became the successful tender for CCS.

However, Mr Lindsay stressed that this changeover was not a sale of CCS but a transfer of the community care services offered by the service.

"A key requirement for council in transferring the services to a not-for-profit organisation was that the services provided by CCS would be continued to be provided in the Clarence Valley with as many of the existing CCS staff transferring to the new organisation as possible," he said.

The Daily Examiner is attempting to contact Wesley Mission for comment.