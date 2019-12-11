Menu
A court has heard unemployed Scott Benjamin Etienne threw a computer monitor at a job agency worker after receiving some news he didn’t like.
Crime

Job seeker throws computer at worker

by Lea Emery
11th Dec 2019 4:04 PM
AN unemployed man threw a computer monitor at a job agency worker after his Centrelink benefits were cut off, a court was told.

Scott Benjamin Etienne, 44, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning to common assault.

Police prosecutor Bob Falconer told the court Etienne was at an appointment with a Biggera Waters job agency at about 2pm on June 12 when the worker told him he had been cut off from benefits because he had not completed enough job searches.

Etienne smashed his phone and yelled obscenities at the worker.

Mr Falconer said the victim asked Etienne what he was doing.

"He picked up the computer monitor and threw it and then grabbed the victim by the shirt," he said.

Mr Falconer said other people in the officer heard the commotion and came to the victim's aid.

No one was injured in the incident.

Magistrate Gary Finger fined Etienne $600.

"The people in employment agencies have enough to do," he said.

"They have a difficult enough job to do without fools like you doing what you did."

Defence lawyer Nicole Conlon, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Etienne worked most of his life as a concreter until a back injury.

She said he turned to truck driving but had recently lost his job.

Ms Conlon said Etienne was under financial stress at the time.

The court was told he now lives with his mother and pays her board.

