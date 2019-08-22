Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The nation’s unemployment rate is now sitting at its lowest level since May 2011.
The nation’s unemployment rate is now sitting at its lowest level since May 2011.
News

Nation’s jobless rate plummets

by Claire Bickers
22nd Aug 2019 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S jobless rate has fallen to its lowest point in almost eight years, with an extra 21,600 Aussies finding work in December.

The nation's unemployment rate is now sitting at its lowest level since May 2011 after falling 0.5 per cent across 2018, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics chief economist Bruce Hockman.

The nation’s unemployment rate is now sitting at its lowest level since May 2011.
The nation’s unemployment rate is now sitting at its lowest level since May 2011.

New ABS figures out today showed the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5 per cent in December.

It followed a year where an extra 284,100 people found work, which the ABS shows was above the average growth level in Australia over the past two decades.

The unemployment rate increased in Western Australia and the Northern Territory however, while it dropped to 4.2 per cent in Victoria - the country's lowest rate - and remained steady in all other states and the Australian Capital Territory.

economy joblessness jobs

Top Stories

    'What are you doing at my girlfriend's house?'

    premium_icon 'What are you doing at my girlfriend's house?'

    Crime WHEN a Grafton man found out his girlfriend was spending time with someone else, the 20-year-old turned up at her house wielding a machete

    Carl Barron commands second show out of Grafton

    Carl Barron commands second show out of Grafton

    Art & Theatre First gig sells out in a day

    Farmers under siege: Push to stamp out rural crime

    premium_icon Farmers under siege: Push to stamp out rural crime

    Crime There's a plan in place to stop rural crime

    WHERE'S THE RAIN? Shocking low falls for months

    premium_icon WHERE'S THE RAIN? Shocking low falls for months

    Weather Can you remember the last decent falls?