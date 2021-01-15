JOBS: 15 Jobs you can apply for right now
With the new year brings a variety of new opportunities for the Clarence Valley jobseekers. Check out these vacant positions you can apply for right now:
- Retail Customer Service Officer (South Grafton)
- Sales Representative (Grafton)
- Legal Assistant (Grafton)
- Casual Sales Merchandiser (Grafton)
- Support Worker (Grafton)
- Retail Store Supervisor (Grafton)
- Legal Secretary/Paralegal (Grafton)
- Local Area Coordinator (Grafton)
- Talent Acquisition Advisor Clarence Correctional Centre - Fixed term contract (Grafton)
- Senior Manager Customer & Network Coordination (Grafton)
- Retail Assistant (Grafton)
- Leisure Coordinator (Maclean)
- Labourer - permanent role (Harwood)
- Support Worker (Yamba)
- Senior Accountant (Yamba)