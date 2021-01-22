Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Employment

JOBS: 16 Jobs you can apply for right now

Jenna Thompson
by
22nd Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This month, there are a variety of new opportunities for the Clarence Valley jobseekers. Check out these vacant positions you can apply for right now:

 

Full time Receptionist (Grafton)

Shop assistants (Grafton)

Client Service Support (Grafton)

Occupational Therapists (Yamba)

Program Worker (Grafton)

Farm Assistant Livestock (Grafton)

Electrical Instrumentation & Control Plant Engineer (Harwood)

Cook/Chef (Yamba)

Family Worker - Lifestyle Coordinator (Grafton)

Disability/Support Worker (Grafton)

ITC Youth Worker (Grafton)

Care Service Employee (Grafton)

Store Manager (Grafton)

Livestock Farmer (Southgate)

Crop Farmers (Southgate)

Health Services Manager (Grafton)

clarence valley jobs employment jobs positions vacant
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Missing man's car found

        Premium Content UPDATE: Missing man's car found

        News Police have issued a description of the man believed to be washed from the breakwall.

        LAST DRINKS: Robins bids Grafton farewell

        Premium Content LAST DRINKS: Robins bids Grafton farewell

        Local Faces Friends and former colleagues will raise a glass to Grafton community stalwart...

        Daily Catch-Up: January 22, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: January 22, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        10 signs you’re living next to a hydro house

        Premium Content 10 signs you’re living next to a hydro house

        Crime According to NSW Police, here are the 10 signs to look out for to see if a house is...