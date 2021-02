JOBS: 17 Jobs you can apply for right now

February brings a variety of new opportunities for the Clarence Valley jobseekers. Check out these vacant positions you can apply for right now:

Receptionist/Administrator (Grafton)

Customer Service Officer (Grafton)

Labourer (Grafton)

Female Correctional Case Officer (Grafton)

Rostering and Administration Officer (Grafton)

Assistant Store Manager (Grafton)

Service Support Manager (Grafton)

Mobile Lending Specialist (Grafton)

Aboriginal Correctional Case Officer (Grafton)

Health Services Manager (Grafton)

Customer Service Assistant (Yamba)

Executive Assistant (Yamba)

Early Childhood Teacher (Grafton)

Onsite Holiday Management Team (Yamba)

Strata Manager/Assistant

Leading Hand Scaffolder (Townsend)

Productions Supervisor (Yamba)