Jobs growth in the Valley should encourage TAFE enrolments

SCHOOL leavers considering career options for 2019 should consider a Tafe NSW course designed to cater for work in the Clarence Valley, says TAFE NSW regional general manager Susie George.

Ms George said a recent study by Tafe NSW of the region covering the NSW Central Coast to North Coast has forecasted exciting employment growth over the next three years.

For the Grafton area, opportunities lay in the health, well-being and community services and infrastructure, energy and construction industries in particular.

These were tipped to be the number one and number two employers across the area covered by the study.

Ms George said the study predicted growth in local employment as a result of projects such as the construction of Clarence Correctional Centre.

"Grafton residents looking to begin their career or move jobs in the next three years should enjoy a positive outlook as the region continues to develop,” she said.

"As an example, opportunities lie with the construction of the Clarence Correctional Centre, which should create around 1100 jobs during construction and 600 more jobs afterwards.

Job availabilities will also arise from projects such as the Pacific intermodal and industrial hub.

"Further opportunities lie within the health, well-being and community services sector, due to our ageing population at one end and the need for early childhood care at the other.”

She said in the NSW Central Coast to North Coast region, early childhood teaching is expected to be the fastest growing occupation in terms of employment between now and 2021. It expected to have a remarkable increase of 12.6 per cent.

"TAFE NSW offers a range of qualifications across industry growth areas including healthcare, community services, early childhood care, ICT and building trades - just to name a few.”

Locals can explore course and career options by visiting the TAFE NSW InfoFest at TAFE NSW Grafton until Fiday or attend online information sessions at www.tafensw.edu.au.