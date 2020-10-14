Menu
Philip Caldicott (TAFE NSW Hospitality Head Teacher) and Melissa Moss (TAFE Services Coordinator at TAFE NSW Yamba CLC) in front of the Mobile Training Unit at the Yamba CLC.
Employment

JOBS: How you can make coffee your career

Adam Hourigan
14th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
HOW much do you love coffee? Would you love it to be your career, rather than your morning addiction?

Coffee-connoisseurs are in demand across northern NSW, and the TAFE NSW Yamba Connected Learning Centre is offering you a foot in the cafe door.

The TAFE is offering a six-week fee-free cafe operations short course to coincide with an increase in job openings in the section of nearly four per cent.

TAFE NSW Hospitality head teacher Philip Caldicott said learning basic cafe operation skills is a great way to get a start on a hospitality career.

“The short course is designed to equip people with job-ready, practical training and provides a great overview on various aspects of working in a cafe including safe food hygiene practices, brewing espresso coffees, and customer service skills,” Mr Caldicott said.

“With current restrictions on international and interstate travel, regional tourism is a growing trend for NSW residents and Yamba’s cafes are only going to get busier as we move into summer.

“Students undertaking the course will be put under the pressure of making a high volume of coffee for visitors to the Connected Learning Centre which is something they would experience in a work environment.”

Yamba’s Caperberry cafe owner and operator James Allan said he is observing first-hand the growing demand for skilled hospitality workers in the region and said that demand will only increase into the summer months.

“We are always looking for well-trained staff who are passionate about hospitality and we look favourably upon TAFE NSW graduates because they are taught by experts who still work in the industry,” Mr Allan said.

The Statement of Attainment in cafe Operations starts on October 19.

For more information about the huge range of short courses available at TAFE NSW, visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601.

