Jobs on the road on show this week

OPPORTUNITY: The Woolgoolga to Ballina project team will display employment opportunities this week. Contributed

EMPLOYMENT opportunities with the Pacific Highway upgrade will be showcased in Grafton and Maclean this week when the Woolgoolga to Ballina project team hosts information sessions.

The project team will visit the communities to encourage participation in the 155 kilometre project.

The Pacific Highway upgrade is the nation's largest regional infrastructure project and a strong driver of economic growth on NSW's north coast.

With many new contractors joining the Woolgoolga to Ballina project for bridge building and main civil work, it is a great time for local people and businesses to be networking and talking about employment opportunities.

The project will create about 2500 direct jobs and 7500 indirect jobs across the $4.36 billion Australian and NSW government funded project by about the middle of next year, so these events will help facilitate local jobs for local people.

Each session will have staff from the Woolgoolga to Ballina project team, contractors, training organisations and job agencies on hand to speak with job seekers and businesses.

These drop-in events mean community members and business operators and owners can talk directly with the companies building the road or providing support services about jobs and subcontracting opportunities, work hours, training and the project.

The Pacific Highway upgrade between Port Macquarie and Ballina now employs 2870 people with more than 1900 of those people working on the Woolgoolga to Ballina section.

It is important local people are provided with every opportunity to be involved in an infrastructure project of this size, including building their skills for future employment in construction and other industries.

These events are timed to provide job seekers and local businesses operators and owners with the best opportunities to secure work on the upgrade with most contracts awarded, including three main civil work contracts and seven bridge building contracts.

The information sessions will be on:

Wednesday 20 September between 10am and 1pm at Grafton Racecourse, Powell Street, Grafton

Friday 22 September between 10am and noon at Maclean and District Bowling Club, 1A McLachlan Street, Maclean.

There will be further events on the NSW north coast in coming weeks to continue to encourage local participation on the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, which is expected to be completed by 2020, weather permitting.