JOBS UP FOR GRABS: 9 Valley jobs available right now
Full-Time
- Job includes phone Sales and customer service, MYOB essential, knowledge of landscape products would be an advantage.
Formworkers and Concreter's wanted- Ballina
- For pacific highway upgrade from Harwood to Ballina. For Immediate Start.
- The family centred residential aged care home currently has an opportunity for an experienced Chef. In return they will provide you with an environment where you feel supported, challenged and valued. Experience with aged care desirable.
- A busy workshop in Maclean is in need of a qualified Heavy vehicle Mechanic. This workshop works on all types of vehicles from cars, trucks, buses to heavy machinery and more.
Part-Time
- Causal/Part time Skidder Driver Wanted .
Casual
Casual Educator Positions- Grafton
- Life Education's 'Healthy Harold' has an exciting, newly created role, servicing the broader Northern NSW region. The successful candidate will help accommodate growth in these regions and will also deliver lessons in our fantastic new pop-up classrooms! It will be a permanent part-time role and a vehicle will be provided for all work-related travel. We are looking for talented, professional, confident and highly motivated applicants to join our team and deliver Life Education's unique programs to primary school and pre-school students.
- Busways is a leading private bus group in NSW. Are you looking for a flexible and rewarding career where you can break up your day and operate a reliable bus service? Busways is looking for motivated individuals with a will to become a Bus Driver at our Grafton depot. Full Training may be provided to suitable candidates to obtain the relevant requirements.
Receptionist/ Chiropractic Assistant- Grafton
- Grafton Chiropractic Centre is looking for a mature new team member. The successful person will be enthusiastic towards Chiropractic. You will need to be motivated, pro active and willing to adhere to policies and procedures.
Contract
- Seeking an experienced final trim grader operator- Must have Trimble GPS and UTS experience. Good rates, late model machinery, for works on the W2B Pacific Highway upgrade.