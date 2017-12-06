Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Feature

Jobs you can apply for right now

There are two timber-related positions available this week.
There are two timber-related positions available this week. Chris Ison ROK070314ctimber9
Jenna Thompson
by

Advanced Diploma Qualified Educator

Uniting Early Learning is one of the largest providers of children's services in NSW. We are seeking a Full Time Closed Period Educator to join our team at Uniting Preschool Grafton. Located in the grounds of the Grafton Uniting Church, Uniting Preschool Grafton provides a quality and inclusive program for up to 25 children aged from three to five years during school terms.   

 

Timber Sawyer

Coffs Harbour Hardwoods is seeking Full Time Sawyers to operate our Twin Edger, Saw Bench and Docker at our Glenreagh sawmill.  

Dispensary/Pharmacy Assistant

Stanfords Pharmacy, Maclean is seeking a Dispensary/Pharmacy Assistant to join our team. The role encompasses all areas of Pharmacy including Customer Service, Register work,Stock Maintenance and Health Services provision. Previous experience in Dispensing and D.A.A. packing is desirable. Knowledge of Pharmacy products is desirable.  

Roadside Assistance

Position available for a part-time roadside assistance role. Must have Mechanical experience and MR truck Licence.   

Timber Sales Position

Coffs Harbour Hardwoods is seeking a Full Time Timber Salesperson for our Glenreagh Office.  

Log Truck Driver

Log Truck driver with previous experience driving Log Trucks.  

Truck Driver HR

Minimum licence for Rigid Tippers and Water Cart operators. Must have White Card and Roadranger experience is necessary.  

Pipelayers/Assistants

LH Pipelayers and Pipelayer assistant required, experience in large scale Civil Drainage Works.  

Excavator Operators

Long term work, NE NSW Ballina / Yamba. Must be competent in GPS operations Ute supplied.  

Drivers

MCFADYEN PIPELINES Requires drivers for 30T/40T Artic Dump trucks. For long term work in Broadwater area NSW  

Legal/Conveyancing Secretary

Full Time Position available for experienced Conveyancing secretary Flexible hours considered Electronic conveyancing experience an advantage  

Mechanic

We are looking for a fully qualified mechanic to join our team at Terry Moulds Smash and Auto Mechanics. For more info please call on 66426396 or stop in and see us at 32 Ryan st South Grafton.  

Related Items

Topics:  clarence jobs valley

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 19-22

POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 19-22

The man responsible for keeping the Valley caffeinated and a well-known family behind Maclean's supermarket feature in this segment of the Power 30 countdown.

Dance students go wild at concert

Zahli Summers Performing with our Baby Ballerinas as Ladybugs

190 dancers give it their all

premium_icon POWER 30: Most influential people in the Clarence Valley

Who will be in our Power 30?

Here is the list so far of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

First time grants for Lower Clarence groups

St James school students do their show on TLC 100.3 FM in Yamba, watched by TLC presenters and president Peter Finucan.

Three Clarence groups win grants from NRCF

Local Partners