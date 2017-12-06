Jobs you can apply for right now

Advanced Diploma Qualified Educator
Uniting Early Learning is one of the largest providers of children's services in NSW. We are seeking a Full Time Closed Period Educator to join our team at Uniting Preschool Grafton. Located in the grounds of the Grafton Uniting Church, Uniting Preschool Grafton provides a quality and inclusive program for up to 25 children aged from three to five years during school terms.
Coffs Harbour Hardwoods is seeking Full Time Sawyers to operate our Twin Edger, Saw Bench and Docker at our Glenreagh sawmill.
Stanfords Pharmacy, Maclean is seeking a Dispensary/Pharmacy Assistant to join our team. The role encompasses all areas of Pharmacy including Customer Service, Register work,Stock Maintenance and Health Services provision. Previous experience in Dispensing and D.A.A. packing is desirable. Knowledge of Pharmacy products is desirable.
Position available for a part-time roadside assistance role. Must have Mechanical experience and MR truck Licence.
Coffs Harbour Hardwoods is seeking a Full Time Timber Salesperson for our Glenreagh Office.
Log Truck driver with previous experience driving Log Trucks.
Minimum licence for Rigid Tippers and Water Cart operators. Must have White Card and Roadranger experience is necessary.
LH Pipelayers and Pipelayer assistant required, experience in large scale Civil Drainage Works.
Long term work, NE NSW Ballina / Yamba. Must be competent in GPS operations Ute supplied.
MCFADYEN PIPELINES Requires drivers for 30T/40T Artic Dump trucks. For long term work in Broadwater area NSW
Full Time Position available for experienced Conveyancing secretary Flexible hours considered Electronic conveyancing experience an advantage
We are looking for a fully qualified mechanic to join our team at Terry Moulds Smash and Auto Mechanics. For more info please call on 66426396 or stop in and see us at 32 Ryan st South Grafton.