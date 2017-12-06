Jobs you can apply for right now

There are two timber-related positions available this week.

Advanced Diploma Qualified Educator

Uniting Early Learning is one of the largest providers of children's services in NSW. We are seeking a Full Time Closed Period Educator to join our team at Uniting Preschool Grafton. Located in the grounds of the Grafton Uniting Church, Uniting Preschool Grafton provides a quality and inclusive program for up to 25 children aged from three to five years during school terms.

Timber Sawyer

Coffs Harbour Hardwoods is seeking Full Time Sawyers to operate our Twin Edger, Saw Bench and Docker at our Glenreagh sawmill.

Dispensary/Pharmacy Assistant

Stanfords Pharmacy, Maclean is seeking a Dispensary/Pharmacy Assistant to join our team. The role encompasses all areas of Pharmacy including Customer Service, Register work,Stock Maintenance and Health Services provision. Previous experience in Dispensing and D.A.A. packing is desirable. Knowledge of Pharmacy products is desirable.

Roadside Assistance

Position available for a part-time roadside assistance role. Must have Mechanical experience and MR truck Licence.

Timber Sales Position

Coffs Harbour Hardwoods is seeking a Full Time Timber Salesperson for our Glenreagh Office.

Log Truck Driver

Log Truck driver with previous experience driving Log Trucks.

Truck Driver HR

Minimum licence for Rigid Tippers and Water Cart operators. Must have White Card and Roadranger experience is necessary.

Pipelayers/Assistants

LH Pipelayers and Pipelayer assistant required, experience in large scale Civil Drainage Works.

Excavator Operators

Long term work, NE NSW Ballina / Yamba. Must be competent in GPS operations Ute supplied.

Drivers

MCFADYEN PIPELINES Requires drivers for 30T/40T Artic Dump trucks. For long term work in Broadwater area NSW

Legal/Conveyancing Secretary

Full Time Position available for experienced Conveyancing secretary Flexible hours considered Electronic conveyancing experience an advantage

Mechanic

We are looking for a fully qualified mechanic to join our team at Terry Moulds Smash and Auto Mechanics. For more info please call on 66426396 or stop in and see us at 32 Ryan st South Grafton.