Employment

JOBS: Your chance for a young start in iconic industry

Adam Hourigan
4th Dec 2020 3:48 PM
IF YOU’RE looking to get in on the ground floor of one of our area’s older industries, some opportunities have now become available

Sunshine Sugar is offering a range of apprenticeships and traineeships across its three mills, including at the famous Harwood Mill.

At the Harwood site, they are looking for a mechanical fitter apprentice and an electrical apprenticeship

The Harwood Mill seen from the Clarence River.
Further afield, at Broadwater they are offering a boilermaker and electrical apprenticeship while Condong has vacancies for an apprentice fitter and a laboratory traineeship.

“Apprentices and Trainees of today, are the future of our business and industry,” CEO Chris Connors said.

“As one of the largest non-government employers in the Northern Rivers, it is both a responsibility and a privilege to provide hands-on, technical and practical skills to local youth, working with them to become trade qualified and prepared for the challenges of working life.”

As part of the apprenticeship, the successful people will gain experience in a variety of tasks as they mentored by qualified and experienced professionals. They also receive guidance to develop your personal workplace skills which will broaden your career opportunities in the future.

Upon completion, the apprentices will receive a nationally recognised trade certificate.

Applications can be made through seek.com.au and close on December 24.

